Meet Mickey Contractor, Nita Ambani's make-up artist whose salary is way more than most CEOs

Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani also avail Contractor's services.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 06:48 PM IST

Meet Mickey Contractor, Nita Ambani's make-up artist whose salary is way more than most CEOs
Nita Ambani: Behind her beautiful looks is Mickey Contractor, her make-up artist.

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's wife, is one of the most stylish businesspeople in India. She handles Ambani's Mumbai Indians team and is also a noted philanthropist. She has three stylish children and 2 daughters-in-law. Even at this age and stage of her life, Nita Ambani keeps herself busy and beautiful. Nita Ambani dresses up really well for family and business functions. Behind her beautiful looks is Mickey Contractor, her make-up artist. 

Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani also avail Contractor's services.

Mickey Contractor is a celebrity makeup artiste. He had been associated with films like Hum Apke Hain Kaun, Dil to Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, Mohabattein , My Name Is Khan, Kartik Calling Kartik, Don, Veere Di Wedding, Good News, English Medium etc.

Among Mickey Contactor's clientele is Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma. He is the personal makeup artist of Nita Ambani.

Not everyone can afford Mickey Contractor's service. He charges between Rs 75000 to Rs 1 lakh per person in Mumbai per day.

Mickey, during his struggling days, was a hairdresser at Tokyo Beauty Parlour. He was asked to join the film business by actor Helen.

