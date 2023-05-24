Meet Mickey Contractor, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta’s make-up artist, check his fee, popular clients

Meet Mickey Contractor, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta’s make-up artist

India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani always grabs headlines whenever she makes her public appearances. The credit for Nita Ambani’s gorgeous looks and stunning sartorial choices goes to popular makeup artist Mickey Contractor.

Mickey Contractor is a very well-known name of fashion industry and he has made a name for himself through his hard work in the last three decades. Mickey Contractor started working in Bollywood as a makeup artist with Kajol in 1992 for the film Bekhudi.

Mickey Contractor is the favourite makeup artist of the Ambanis

Nita Ambani, her daughter, Isha Ambani, and her daughter-in-law, Shloka Ambani have always trusted Mickey Contractor as a makeup artist and it would not be wrong to say that Micky is the favourite makeup artist of India’s richest family.

What is the salary of Mickey Contractor?

Micky Contractor is one of the highest-paid makeup artists in India. According to reports, Micky Contractor charges between Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh per person per day.

How did Micky Contractor join Bollywood?

Mickey Contractor worked as a hairdresser in Japan before entering Bollywood. It was veteran actor Helen who advised Micky Contractor to join Bollywood.

Take a look at some popular clients of Mickey Contractor

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Anushka Sharma are clients of Micky Contractor. The veteran makeup artist is also working with Ananya Panday and other Gen-Z stars.

Bollywood films Micky Contractor has worked on

Micky Contractor has worked on some superhit ilms like Hum Apke Hain Kaun, Dil to Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, Mohabattein, My Name Is Khan, Kartik Calling Kartik, Don, Veere Di Wedding, Good News and English Medium.