Meet Manasa Varanasi who, will represent India at 70th Miss World pageant

As soon as Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021, people were intrigued and wanted to know more about the woman who will represent India at the 70th Miss World pageant in December 2021. Therefore, we will introduce you to Manasa Varanasi who will be representing India at the 70th Miss World pageant.

Miss India 2020 was judged by Falguni Shane Peacock, Neha Dhupia, Chitrangada Singh and Pulkit Samrat. While Aparshakti Khurana hosted the event. At the event, Manasa Varanasi was crowned Miss India World 2020.

Who is Manasa Varanasi?

Manasa was born in Hyderabad and is a financial information exchange analyst. The 23-year-old enjoys exploring the world of finance. Manasa Varanasi has studied at Vasavi College of Engineering.

According to Miss India, while growing up, Manasa was a shy child and instead preferred to express herself through Bharatanatyam and music. Her favourite quote as listed on the website is, "Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?"

Her interests are diverse - ranging from books, music, yoga and dreamy skies. She takes it upon herself to observe things that usually go unnoticed and this helps her truly live in the moment.

Recently, she posted a picture while telling everyone, "India, we made it to Top 10 of Beauty with a Purpose round at Miss World 2021!"

Miss India 2020 winner finds her mother, grandmother, and younger sister the three most influential people in her life. Manasa is also highly inspired by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is also the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant.

In an interview, she had said, "Out of all the beauty queens, Priyanka Chopra stands out to me because she's an explorer - she has always chosen to push her boundaries and made her mark in various spaces - music, movies, entrepreneurship, social work, and the list goes on. Also, as a shy kid who tried to make herself heard, I always looked up to Priyanka for the outspoken badass that she was. It's her versatility and strength that I draw inspiration from," India Today quoted her as saying.

