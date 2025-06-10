Ranjan Dey is a celebrity chef of Indian-origin in the US who became famous after the huge success of his New Delhi Restaurant in San Francisco which he opened in 1988. He has been serving Indian food to global customers since 1980s and promoting Indian culture through social media.

It was a moment of pride when chef Ranjan Dey opened his own restaurant in San Francisco in 1988 and started delivering the taste of India abroad and cater customers from all over the world. Ranjan’s food connection has been around since childhood. Owner of a celebrated restaurant which serves the culture and taste of India in a plate, it took years for Dey to fulfill his dream.

Ranjan, who hails from West Bengal, was just 14 when he started his career in the food business at Kolkata’s Park Hotel as a vegetable cutter. After finishing high school, he graduated from the Institute of Catering Technology, Hotel Management and Applied Nutrition. Determined to make a name for himself, Dey did dual jobs of studying and working part-time evening jobs in different hotels. After many years, he got the opportunity to work in big hotels like the Grand and Great Eastern Hotels in Kolkata. He then moved to New Delhi where he worked in Akbar Hotel, now Akbar Bhawan, and Janpath Hotel. Before he moved to Hong Kong, Ranjan spent two years as a senior Chef in the kitchens of the Maurya Sheraton Hotel in New Delhi.

Ranjan Dey’s ventures

After years of experience of working in the food and hospitality industry, Ranjan Dey opened the first New Delhi Restaurant in 62 Granville Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon in Hong Kong on 20th Jan,1984. After the success of his restaurant, Dey opened the second New Delhi Restaurant in the Bank of America Tower, Central, Hongkong, in June 1986. Next year, he opened his third venture, the Indian Curry Club in Tsimshatsui Center, Kowloon.

Ranjan Dey is passionate about introducing the flavours and rich culinary tradition of India to the world as he keeps promoting it on his Instagram account almost daily. Former President Clinton has visited Ranjan several times when he is in town. The celebrity chef has stunned his social media followers with a unique facial feature. He is a lookalike of Mahatma Gandhi and is jokingly called ‘Bapu’ by them. After noticing this, he even said that he was thinking of changing the name of his restaurant to ‘Bapu’s Kitchen.