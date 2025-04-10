A special Jacob & Co watch has the motif of the temple and silhouettes of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.

Several Indian celebrities have recently been spotted wearing an eye-catching statement piece from luxury watchmaker Jacob & Co. This includes Anant Ambani and actor Salman Khan from Sikandar. These watches are far from ordinary- they carry deep cultural meaning in the world of fashion.

Some celebrities who often showcase their luxurious collections, one stunning timepiece at a time, include Anant Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Ram Charan. Recently, the “Ram Janmabhoomi” watch, featuring a vermilion design, has become the centre of attention. This limited-edition timepiece draws inspiration from Indian culture. Salman Khan was recently seen wearing it.

Jacob & Co owner

Jacob Arabo, the founder of Jacob & Co, is the creative mind behind the brand. Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, into a Jewish family as the youngest of five children, Arabo had a passion for watches from a young age, fascinated by their intricate gears and parts.

Due to financial struggles, he left school and enrolled in a jewellery-making course, eventually starting his career as a jeweller. He later founded Diamond Quasar, a retail jewellery company. His unique craftsmanship quickly gained attention, making his first store a hub for luxury seekers. Before long, he became an internationally recognised name.

Today, almost every major Indian celebrity owns at least one Jacob & Co watch. Arabo was even a guest at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

About the Ram Janmabhoomi Watch

The Ram Janmabhoomi Watch by Jacob & Co is a special timepiece featuring a temple motif, along with silhouettes of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. The dial and bezel include inscriptions of Hindu gods, blending cultural heritage with modern design.

An Instagram page, The Indian Horology, highlighted the watch, describing its features:

A temple motif at 9 o’clock.

Silhouettes of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman at 3 o’clock.

The phrase 'JAI SHRI RAM' below the tourbillon at 6 o’clock.

Saffron accents on the minute ring and baton hands, along with religious motifs.

This limited-edition watch, part of a collaboration between Jacob & Co and Ethos’ Epic collection, is priced at Rs 34,00,000 on the Ethos Watches website. Only 49 pieces have been made.