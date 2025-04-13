In 1994, he officially started bodybuilding, and after years of dedication and training, he earned the title of Mr. Mumbai Gold Medalist in 2008.

People notice everything when it comes to the Ambanis, whether it is their fashion, grand events, business deals or even weight-related topics. Anant Ambani’s weight loss journey, in particular, is something that has long captured public attention.

Vikas Channa has trained many Bollywood celebrities, but he came into the limelight when he helped Anant Ambani and Nita Ambani in their weight loss journeys.

Vikas Channa’s success story is no less than that of any Bollywood superstar. The celebrity fitness expert once dealt with body image issues himself. As a child, he was bullied for being too skinny.

Channa once wrote in his blog, sharing his vulnerabilities, “The tease that I used to hear more often during my childhood days made me wonder if I could only get over it someday, as it was quite irritating for me to concentrate on my daily activities. That was also the first and most powerful trigger when the thought of body transformation engrossed my mind.”

After enduring all the trolling, bullying and taunts, Channa decided to put a halt to it all and take charge of his life. He further shared the beginning of his ambitious journey, “I could not take this hindrance anymore and quit my job to concentrate only on developing my body structure to look better, as this was something I was too passionate about to not go to any extent. As I could not afford a standard, well-equipped gym, I had to accommodate my training routine in a local gym by paying 5 rupees. It was situated near my place. I went to this gym for 3 years, taking out time from my part-time work as a society manager, sometimes even at odd hours late at night. But there was very little improvement in my body shape due to the lack of proper guidance, techniques, and adequate nutrition. I was a bit disappointed, but I still followed my heart and continued my search for better options.”

Before finding his true calling, he worked several jobs, including housekeeping and security. Over time, he recognised the importance of fitness and started going to the gym. This was the beginning of a brand-new journey for him.

In 1994, he officially started bodybuilding, and after years of dedication and training, he earned the title of Mr. Mumbai Gold Medalist in 2008. In the following years, he won several titles, including Mr. Mumbai Silver Medalist (twice), Mr. Maharashtra Silver Medalist (twice), Mr. Jogeshwari Champion of Champions, Mr. Girgaon Champion of Champions, Kamgar Shree Champion of Champions, R. M. Bhat College Champion of Champions, and many others.

Today, he has become one of the most successful celebrity fitness trainers in India. According to several reports, he charges Rs 1.5 lakh for 12 training sessions (approximately Rs 12,500 per class). Other reports suggest that for personal training sessions conducted at the client's home, he charges between Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

