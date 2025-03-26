Vinod Channa helped Anant to shed 108 kg in just 18 months, thanks to a strict diet and a workout regimen.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, once made headlines for his inspiring weight loss journey. Beginning at 208 kg, he shed 108 kgs with the expert guidance of fitness trainer Vinod Channa, who has been a powerful testament to dedication, discipline, and the transformative impact of expert support.

Anant and his mother, Nita Ambani, were both mentored by health and fitness expert Vinod Channa.

Fighting obesity, asthma, and other health issues is difficult because it involves more than simply looks; it involves living your life as you see fit. Consulting experts like Channa helps create regimens that are specifically tailored to your body and produce optimal results.

Vinod Channa has his own inspiring journey. Having struggled with body image issues himself, he is now a celebrity fitness expert with a clientele that includes members of one of the wealthiest families in the world.

Channa once wrote in his blog, sharing his vulnerabilities, “The tease that I used to hear more often during my childhood days and it made me wonder if I could only get over it someday as it was quite irritating for me to concentrate on my daily activities. That was also the first and most powerful trigger when the thought of body transformation engrossed my mind.”

Channa decided to stop all of the bullying, trolling, and taunting about his life and take control of his life. He further shared the beginning of his ambitious journey, “I could not take this hindrance anymore and quit my job to only concentrate on developing my body structure to look better as this is what I was too passionate to go to any extent. As I could not afford a standard well-equipped gym, I had to accommodate my training routine in a local gym by paying 5 rupees situated near my place. I went to this gym for 3 years, taking out time from my part-time work as a society manager, sometimes even at odd timings in the late night, but there was very little improvement in my body shape due to lack of proper guidance, techniques, and adequate nutrition. I was bit disappointed but I still followed my heart and continued my search for better options.”

In 1994, he formally started bodybuilding. After much effort and perseverance, he was hired as a trainer for the first time and even received awards in the industry. Weight training, body transformation, diet management, nutritional assistance, health difficulties or injuries, and any related advice on personal power and vitality are his areas of competence, according to his official website.

However, Vinod's impact extends beyond the Ambanis. Bollywood celebrities such as Arjun Rampal, Vivek Oberoi, Harshvardhan Rane, John Abraham, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have also trusted his knowledge. Vinod stands out for his comprehension of each client's particular needs, whether it's training for an action-packed role on screen or developing the endurance to withstand demanding work responsibilities.

He charges Rs 1.5 lakh for 12 training sessions—averaging around Rs 12,500 per session. His reputation as one of India’s most successful celebrity fitness trainers continues to grow, with some sources suggesting that his personal training sessions at clients’ residences are priced between Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh. However, the figures mentioned above are not verified.