Meet man behind India's favourite rum brand Old Monk, how an army Brigadier turned it into cult classic

A brew born in Europe, perfected in India; follow the journey of the monk-inspired rum 'Old Monk' and the unlikely heroes who built it into a cult icon.

Spirit forged by inspiration and vision

Back in the 1950s, Ved Rattan Mohan made a trip to Europe that changed everything. He was deeply moved by the serene, monastic lifestyles and the spirits crafted by Benedictine monks. Inspired, he returned to India and, in December 1954, launched Old Monk; a dark, oak-aged rum infused with vanilla and spices.

Under his leadership, Mohan Meakin expanded rapidly, adding distilleries, breweries, and launching other beloved brands like Solan No. 1 and Golden Eagle. Beyond spirits, the company inked its presence in everyday Indian life with products like cornflakes, juices, and glassware. His eye for quality and tradition laid the foundation for Old Monk’s cult status.

Brigadier's g rip t urns i t into l egend

After Ved Rattan Mohan’s early and untimely demise, his brother, Brigadier Kapil Mohan, stepped in to lead the company. Though a teetotaler himself, his disciplined mindset, honed in the Indian Army and strategic business acumen turned Old Monk into an enduring legend.

Kapil leaned into authenticity and word-of-mouth, refusing to rely on flashy advertising. Instead, he trusted that once people tasted Old Monk, they'd be hooked. He also diversified the company’s interests, taking it beyond liquor into other key product categories.

Known for his humility and shrewd leadership, Kapil Mohan helped sustain the brand’s emotional connection with consumers. Even decades later, Old Monk sits comfortably as one of India’s most beloved spirits, cherished for its rich taste and storied past.