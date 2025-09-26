Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Meet man behind hairstyles of Indira Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam; his father was trusted barber to Viceroys of British India, his name was…

Habib Ahmed, India’s legendary hairstylist, styled icons like Indira Gandhi and APJ Abdul Kalam. Leaving behind a legacy carried forward by his family and students.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 26, 2025, 08:13 PM IST

Meet man behind hairstyles of Indira Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam; his father was trusted barber to Viceroys of British India, his name was…
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India lost a legend, Habib Ahmed, on September 25, 2025, who passed away at the age of 84. He was not just a barber but a visionary who elevated hairstyling into an art and a respected career. Known for shaping the iconic looks of global leaders.

A legacy rooted in history

Born on October 2, 1940, in Jalalabad near Muzaffarnagar, Habib Ahmed grew up in a family where hairstyling was more than just a job; it was tradition. His father, Nazir Ahmed, was the trusted barber for British Viceroys like Lord Linlithgow and Lord Mountbatten. After independence, he continued styling the presidents of India as Dr Rajendra Prasad.

Training abroad, vision at home

To join the family profession, Habib was sent to London to study hairstyling. At the prestigious Morris School, he discovered that hairstyling was not just about cutting hair; it was about creativity and dignity. Immersed in international techniques, he returned to India with a new vision to elevate hairstyling into a respected career path.

Building a new image for hairstyling

Back in India, Habib spent years working with the Oberoi Group of Hotels in Delhi. In 1983, he opened his own salon at the Lodi Hotel in Delhi. This marked the start of a revolution. What was once seen as a roadside profession moved into glamorous, air-conditioned salons that attracted politicians, celebrities, and high society. Habib also started academies to train the next generation of stylists, transforming hairstyling into a professional career option.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Styling icons of India

Habib Ahmed’s name was linked with some of India’s most memorable looks. He was the man behind Indira Gandhi’s iconic two-toned hairstyle, black on one side and white on the other. Similarly, he styled Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s signature silver locks, which became a defining part of his persona.

A family legacy

Habib’s influence continues through his sons, Jawed, Parvez, and Amjad, who have carried the family name forward. Jawed Habib, now a celebrity hairstylist, announced his father’s passing with an emotional tribute, acknowledging the enormous role Habib played in building hairstyling into a celebrated profession. 

ALSO READ: Tired of Hair fall? Jawed Habib shares kitchen secret for stronger, healthier hair

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
Read More
