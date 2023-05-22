Meet Maleesha Kharwa, Mumbai slum's 14-year-old is face of Rs 253 crore-revenue cosmetic brand; know rags-to-riches tale

It's true that Mumbai is a city of dreams; people come here to try their luck and change their fate. This "city of lights" gives birth to a number of rags-to-riches tales. Another tale involving Maleesha Kharwa has come out of the Dharavi slum in Mumbai.

Who is Maleesha Kharwa?

Maleesha Kharwa, who is from the Mumbai slum of Dharavi, has recently made headlines after receiving two offers for Hollywood films. Maleesha also serves as the face of Forest Essentials' newest line of luxury cosmetics, The Yuvati.

According to Business Today, the company reported net earnings of over Rs 253 crore in 2020. She started her remarkable journey in 2020 when she captured the attention of Hollywood actor Robert Hoffman while a music video was being filmed in Mumbai.

Robert started an Instagram account for Maleesha and started a GoFundMe campaign to support her goals after becoming impressed with her alluring personality and striking appearance. Maleesha Kharwa's Instagram following has increased significantly since then to over 2.3 lakh, which has helped her land a number of modelling gigs, the most recent of which was her partnership with Forest Essentials.

Additionally, Maleesha has shown off her skills in the short film Live Your Fairytale, which centres on the first-time dinner experiences of five poor children. Because of her success, she has been given popular spots on the covers of Peacock and Cosmopolitan magazines. Maleesha also interacts with her viewers on YouTube through her vlog, where she shares personal stories and offers insights into her day-to-day activities.

Maleesha was seen stepping into the store where her campaign photos were displayed in a wholesome Instagram video the skincare-brand posted in April. "Her face lit up with pure delight, To see her dreams in front of her in sight. Maleesha's story is a beautiful reminder that dreams really do come true. Forest Essentials captioned the photo with the hashtag "#BecauseYourDreamsMatter."

The video quickly became popular on the internet, receiving more than 406,000 likes and 5 million views. Maleesha received applaud and congratulations from online users for her amazing achievement.