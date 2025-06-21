Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh is the titular Maharaja of Jaipur. Meet his girlfriend Claire Deero, who currently lives in 300-years-old City Palace in Jaipur. She is also a descendant of King...

Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the titular Maharaja of Jaipur. He was born on 2 July, 1998 in New Delhi. He is descendant of the Kachhwaha clan, the former royal family of the Jaipur State. He born to Diya Kumari and Narendra Singh, they both got divorced in 2018. His great grandfather, Man Singh II, was the last ruling Maharaja of Princely state of Jaipur. His grandfather Bhawani Singh and grandmother Padmini Dev adopted him as the heir, as Diya Kumari was their only daughter.

Padmanabh Singh was "unofficialy" installed as the Maharaja of Jaipur when he was just 12 years old. He is the 303rd descendant of the royal family of Jaipur, that lives in the City Palace, which was founded in 1727. Padmanabh Singh is currently pursuing cultural heritage management, art history and the Italian language from Università e Nobil Collegio Sant'Eligio in Rome. He is also an Indian Polo player. He began competitive polo in 2015, and also led an Indian national team.

While young Padmanabh Singh, fondly known as 'Pacho' has made many Indian girls fall for his good looks and royalty, he is reportedly in a relationship with Claire Deroo.

Meet his girlfriend Claire Deero

Claire Deero and Padmanabh Singh are often seen together at several events like Polo matches and social gatherings, however neither of them have confirmed their relationship. She has also been spotted with Padmanabh's siter Princess Gauravi Kumari.

But who is Claire Deero? She is a French woman who is currently living in Jaipur, Rajasthan and resides in 300-year-old City Palace. Once she said that '“Jaipur is home to me much more than Paris," as per Elle India. According to the Daily Mail, Claire is a descendant of King Louis XIII’s musketeer, Isaac de Porthau. She has been frequently visiting Jaipur since the age of 5.

Claire is a fashion enthusiast and bijoutier. She has also launched a charitable organization with Princess Diya Kumari Foundation. She is in creative consulting and production, and co-founder of 'thepdkfstore' & 'thepalaceatelier'