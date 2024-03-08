Meet Kamiya Jani, rickshaw puller's daughter, awarded Best Travel Creator by PM Modi at National Creators Award

YouTuber Kamiya Jani won the Best Travel Creator award at Friday's National Creator Awards ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the first National Creators' Awards on Friday at the Bharat Mandapam.The awards are intended to serve as a springboard for the application of creativity to effect positive change. The awards aim to recognise excellence and impact in areas such as storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming.

More than 1.5 lakh nominations for 20 different categories were received. In the voting round, approximately 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories.

Following this, 23 winners were selected, including three international creators.

YouTuber Kamiya Jani won the Best Travel Creator award at Friday's National Creator Awards ceremony. As she accepted the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jani mentioned that she had visited numerous national temples. Kamiya Jani expressed gratitude to PM Modi for building temples nationwide.

Born on May 25, 1988, in Mumbai, India, Kamiya has always been enquiring about the world. Growing up in Mumbai, a vibrant city, her parents Mohan Jani and Poonam Jani encouraged her adventurous spirit. In her early life, her family faced difficulties. Her father had two rickshaws that belonged were available for the drivers to use. He was to receive a set amount of ₹20, with the drivers keeping the remaining sum.

Kamiya is a 32-year-old Gemini, which means she's open to new experiences and is constantly curious. Her love of travel is heightened by her strong Hindu cultural roots. Kamiya attended a private school before enrolling at R.D. National College to study mass media. She went on to study at G J Advani College, where she concentrated on law and obtained her LLB degree.

In 2006, Kamiya Jani started her career as a freelance journalist, initiating her journey into the media industry. As time went on, she broadened her area of expertise by going into research and writing articles on a variety of topics, such as corporate lifestyle, personal finance, corporate travel, health, fitness, style, and grooming. She was able to acquire a broad skill set and become proficient in many facets of media production thanks to this multifaceted approach.

A pivotal moment in Kamiya's career occurred when she started her YouTube channel, "Curly Tales," in November 2016. She indulged her passions for food, travel, and extravagances through this platform, documenting her experiences and sharing them with her audience.

Kamiya Jani was named "The Most Influential Content Marketing Professional" in 2019, a title that highlights her noteworthy contributions to the industry and acknowledges her impactful work in the field of content marketing.

This recognition established her as a prominent figure in the field of digital content creation and was a testament to her commitment, inventiveness, and audience-connecting skills. She is a well-liked influencer in the travel and lifestyle industry because, through her captivating YouTube channel and travel blogs, she not only shares her adventures but also inspires others to embrace the spirit of wanderlust.