Meet Juhi Vyas, the first runner-up of Mrs. India Inc 2022 and a new internet sensation

As soon as Juhi Vyas was announced as the runner-up of Mrs. India Inc 2022, the entire nation was in awe of her. Coming from a small city like Durg in Chhattisgarh, the journey of this beautiful woman was full of ebbs and flows. The 32-year-old became the first runner-up to the coveted title during the event that took place at the NESCO Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai.

Being one of the best and the most credible beauty pageants for married women across the globe, Mrs. Indian Inc saw 53 superwomen and Juhi Vyas was one. This lady not only proved her prowess but also made it to the title. On winning the crown of the first runner-up, Juhi says, "This is what happiness looks like in small towns! And I am blessed beyond measure to experience this!"

"What happened has changed my life altogether! It's not about winning the first title I realised, it's about winning the love of people around you, even those whom you don't even know! It felt like a ray of sunshine, and this chapter has made all my efforts worthwhile. Thank you to so many people. I am obliged and grateful!" Juhi Vyas further added.

Being a mother, homemaker and entrepreneur, don't you want to know how Juhi Vyas managed to chase her passion; how she supervised and prepared for Mrs. India Inc? Well, here's what Juhi says: "We women are born with both homemaker and managerial DNA. We are genetically skilled when it comes to multitasking. The only skill set that has helped me perform well in all arenas is my time management skills. If we know how to manage our time, we can pull off any situation."

Winning the title has opened many opportunities for Juhi Vyas. She chose to follow her passion and make a career out of it. Look at her now! Juhi Vyas has already turned into a successful model. She has worked with brands like Inspire, Boho Rani, and Neeta Lulla, and also owns a salon and spa in her hometown. Moreover, Juhi Vyas will soon be seen working with Flicka Cosmetics.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.