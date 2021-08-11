Meet Judhajeet Das - once a youtuber now a digital marketing prodigy!

The internet has become a part of nearly everyone's everyday life. It is used for many purposes every day. You use it for work, entertainment, and to build your career. Even though there are many internet users, few people realize the potential of it.

Its potential is being realized by those who can make a living from it. Judhajeet is well-known for his achievements in the SEO and Marketing field. He started YouTuber in 2015 with a simple desire to be a YouTuber. Now, he is a brilliant SEO who helps budding entrepreneurs and startups get more exposure all over the globe.

He started TechyGeek in 2015 when he started his YouTube Tech channel. He was passionate about becoming a YouTuber. He worked hard, and he was able to reach a large audience in a matter of months.

His journey to become a YouTuber ended when his father died in 2017. His father was everything he had. Judhajeet was devastated after losing his dad. He couldn't wait for miracles to occur. He had to take charge of his life and begin earning money to support his daily needs.

"The channel was having a good growth but came to an end in early 2018 because of a sudden permanent ban on monetization that broke my heart even more and I lost all my will to even work for my passion.", he says.

At first, he struggled to find a way to earn enough money to meet his daily needs. He met Animesh Singh in 2015. Judajeet's inspiration for his first career in SEO and blogging was Animesh Singh.

He stated, ”I hit him up again out of desperation to learn something to work again in 2018, and thanks to him, he taught me the initials and principles of blogging and SEO which probably is why I'm where I am."

He decided quickly to study SEO and offer services to websites to improve their SERP ranking. He found SEO difficult to learn in his initial years. He began to freelance and build links. Slowly, he improved his SEO skills and began to deliver better results for his clients.

He began taking on international clients' work in mid-2019 and managed their entire SEO and marketing growth. Soon he was working as a media strategist and PR strategist for Asian smartphone and consumer brands.

He now has a budding SEO and marketing startup that he owns. It will soon become a huge success. "2018 being my most painful and struggling year, has taught me too much about life and also allowed me to rediscover myself as a Corporate professional today in the new

space of Internet Businesses and Industries. Never looked back and haven’t felt I've achieved enough yet, but probably soon will!", he added.

Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content