Meet Jazmyn Forest, who spent over Rs 82 lakh to look like real-life Barbie

Who doesnt like a barbie doll? For many young girls, having a Barbie doll meant the world. A collection added to the satisfaction of having something. Rapunzel to Fairytopia, Barbie fandom was and continues to be a world unto itself.

A 25-year-old girl named Jazmin Forrest from Queensland in Australia took inspiration and turned herself completely into a real-life Barbie princess.

Jazmin Forrest spent $100,000 (Rs. 82,82,950.00 in Indian currency) to look like a real-life Barbie. Jazmyn underwent her first breast augmentation surgery when she was 18 years old, and she had it done again last year while on vacation in Los Angeles. She has also undergone multiple procedures in order to reach her goal. She also underwent injections for cheeks, chin, jaw and beauty.

At the age of 24, she again underwent Vassar liposuction on her stomach, arms, thighs, lower back, chin and face to increase her breast size. Jasmine Forrest recently underwent multiple plastic surgeries in Seoul, South Korea, including rhinoplasty to reduce the brow. She also posted on her Instagram account jazmynforrest1 saying that she likes plastic surgeries.

She says that she wanted to take such treatments since childhood. She also says that she will not hesitate to take more treatments in the future to enhance her beauty. Jazmin, who says that she is regressive in changing her appearance, doesn't understand why people laugh and cry.

According to News.co.au, Jazmyn has a list of "dream surgeries." People treated her better following the alteration, she said.

"I first considered having plastic surgery as a teenager." I realised then that I needed to invest in my body. "With each surgery, I get better treatment from both men and women, and my confidence grows," Jazmyn added.

"Because I see my body twice a day before showering and my face twice a day when I brush my teeth, it really helps my self-esteem." It is well worth spending in your physique and face because it is what the rest of the world sees. Without my looks, I would not be where I am now. From dating to socialising, people give you a chance if you are hot," she said.