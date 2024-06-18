Meet Jasmine who is set to marry fugitive Indian businessman's son, she lives in...

Sidhartha Mallya, son of fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, is set to marry his fiancée Jasmine this week. The 37-year-old shared a picture with Jasmine on social media, captioned, “Wedding week has commenced.” The announcement received an outpouring of congratulations and well-wishes from friends and followers.

Sidhartha Mallya was born in Los Angeles, California, and spent his childhood in England and the UAE. His father, Vijay Mallya, was the chairman of the UB Group and the owner of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Sidhartha attended Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London, later pursuing his studies at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. He had made a career in modeling and acting.

Who is Jasmine, Sidhartha Mallya's fiancée?

Jasmine lives in the United States and frequently shares her love for travel and nature on Instagram, featuring stunning destinations and outdoor activities. Jasmine and Sidhartha got engaged in October 2023, after dating for over a year. Their wedding festivities began this week.

A devoted fan of the Harry Potter series, Jasmine and Sidhartha have matching Harry Potter-themed tattoos. Jasmine supports the Ceasefire Centre for Civilian Rights, an organisation focused on civilian rights and humanitarian law. She also donates to abortion funds, aiding access to services in US states where it is restricted.

Jasmine has two dogs, a husky and a golden retriever, who often appear in her posts.