Meet Jasmeen Kaur, social media sensation behind the 'Just Looking Like A Wow' viral trend

Jasmeen Kaur, hailing from Delhi, is the creative mind behind this viral dialogue and happens to be a boutique owner.

In the vast realm of social media, a mere phrase or a handful of words, when paired with the right action, can set off a wildfire of trends. A new sensation has emerged on the meme scene, and it's none other than the creator of the catchphrase that has even caught the attention of Bollywood's elite. Jasmeen Kaur, hailing from Delhi, is the creative mind behind this viral dialogue and happens to be a boutique owner.

Jasmeen's journey to internet stardom was as sudden as it was extraordinary. During one of her routine Instagram Live sessions, she was introducing a traditional outfit from her boutique's collection. In a moment of sheer authenticity, she exclaimed, "so beautiful, so elegant... just looking like a wow," and that was all it took for her to captivate the digital world.

What made Jasmeen's expression unique was her genuine tone and demeanor, which resonated with the online audience. Before long, renowned celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Nick Jonas were all jumping on the bandwagon, riding the wave of this newfound trend.

Jasmeen Kaur has been at the helm of her boutique business for 18 years, managing it alongside her daughter. When asked about her recent rise to fame, she shared with Hindustan Times, "Bahaut achha lag raha hai, jiska koi ant nahi hai." She reflected on her three-year journey of doing Instagram Live sessions and how it took one remarkable moment to propel her to stardom. Even Nick Jonas, the husband of global icon Priyanka Chopra, hopped on the trend. Jasmeen expressed, "I am feeling wow. My life has changed. I am just giving back-to-back interviews. Itni mehnat ke baad meri life mein yeh boost aaya hai."

Now, people recognize her on the streets and greet her with "namaste" or "sat sri akaal." Some affectionately refer to her as the 'WOW wali didi.' While she continues to manage her boutique single-handedly, it has become a well-known establishment in her area. She used to receive paid collaboration requests before her newfound fame, but now, the world is knocking on her virtual door, eager to collaborate with her. Despite her unexpected rise to stardom, Jasmeen remains committed to her daily Instagram Live sessions, showcasing her colorful collection of suits. She mused, "Pata nahi waqt ka, kya pata main kuchh aur aisa word bolun ki voh bhi viral ho jaaye."

With her vibrant personality and an array of laddoo yellow and mouse-colored outfits, Jasmeen Kaur has etched her name in the annals of internet history, spreading joy one 'wow' at a time.