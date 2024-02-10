Twitter
Meet influencer who earns Rs 120 crore per week by using this simple method

In just one week, she manages to sell approximately ten million units, resulting in earnings exceeding Rs 116 crore.

Shweta Singh

Feb 10, 2024

Zheng Xiang Xiang has become a household name in the world of social media, particularly on Douyin, China's equivalent of TikTok. Her rise to stardom is attributed to her unique approach to promotional videos, which has captivated millions of followers and translated into staggering financial success.

At the heart of Zheng's strategy lies brevity and efficiency. During her live streams, which have been a fixture since 2017 but exploded in popularity in November, she presents a wide array of products in rapid succession. Each product receives a mere 3 seconds of screen time as Zheng swiftly reveals and showcases it, mentioning the price before swiftly moving on to the next item. This lightning-fast pace has become her trademark, earning her the nickname of the "quickfire seller."

 

The brilliance of Zheng's approach lies not only in its speed but also in its simplicity. Most of the products she promotes are priced below 10 yuan, ensuring mass appeal and high sales volumes. In just one week, she manages to sell approximately ten million units, resulting in earnings exceeding Rs 116 crore. This phenomenal success has solidified her status as a pioneer in the world of e-commerce live streaming.

What truly sets Zheng apart, however, is her authenticity. Unlike other influencers who rely on polished and branded content, Zheng's minimalist style feels genuine and relatable to her audience. Her straightforward approach has earned her the trust and admiration of millions of viewers, who see her as a refreshing alternative in the world of influencer marketing.

