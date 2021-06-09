Meet Indian technocrat Zubair Shaikh and founder of Hostlelo.com

Zubair Shaikh (originally Juber Shaikh), born 8 July 1991, is a former lyricist, software developer and entrepreneur. He has written lyrics for Bollywood movies such as 'Luv Shuv Pyaar Vyaar' and 'The Task', to name a few. He is the founder and CEO of Hostlelo.

Early life

Born in the sikar district of Rajasthan, India, Zubair and his family moved to Mumbai when he was 1 year old. Post which, he completed his schooling and his engineering degree from Mumbai itself. Even though he completed his B.Tech in Electronics and Telecommunication, Zubair found out that he had more interest in programming, therefore he began programming in the year 2010 and in the year 2014, he began to work as a software developer at a company for the next 3 years.

College life

During his college days in engineering, he got acquainted with a Bollywood music director, at that time Zubair Shaikh was running a Facebook page called 'Aashiqui 2', wherein Zubair would pen down his self made Shayari's and Gazal's. It was through the same page that the Bollywood music director came to know about the inherent talent in Zubair and therefore, the director called him for a demo to write the lyrics of a music album in the year 2011. Zubair then wrote lyrics for this director, although he couldn't get an offer to do a big film for the next 2 years. It was only in the year 2013, that he could showcase his talent as a lyricist on a big release for the movie 'Luv Shuv Pyaar Vyaar', in the song 'Jism', sung by Kunal Ganjawala, which had the music by Gufy.

Other than this, Zubair Shaikh has written the title track for the film 'The Task', the song was sung by Mohd Irfan, Benny Dayal. There were several songs written by Zubair Shaikh that could not get released due to production issues. His career as a lyricist spanned four years in Bollywood from 2013-2017.

Early Career

During his tenure at a company as a software developer, he was working on the projects of some of the top Indian banks and companies like Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Citi Bank etc, he has also worked on modern technologies such as Blockchain, Big Data, Java, Artificial Intelligence etc. He left his job in the year 2017, but he still works remotely as a software developer.

Entrepreneurship

In the year 2017, Zubair kept his foot down in entrepreneurship and began a startup called Hostlelo a Affordable Web Hosting. In a short span, Hostlelo has amassed users across India and throughout the globe who are running their websites on this hosting service. In India, notable websites such FilmyMyntra, AutoFreak etc are the customers of Hostlelo. Hostlelo is one of India's most affordable hosting provider which has VPS, Shared and dedicated hosting plans to meet different hosting needs. Running on the tagline,"Hosting which host Anything", Hostlelo was found on 1 April 2017 and provides vital features of WordPress, cpanel and litespeed. Currently, Zubair manages both Hostlelo and his work remotely as a software developer for a firm based in California, New York.

