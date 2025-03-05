He styles some of the biggest names in Bollywood and cricket, including Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, MS Dhoni, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

A good hairstyle can change everything. From Virat Kohli’s sharp beard to Hrithik Roshan’s stylish hair and Vicky Kaushal’s rugged look, one man is behind them all — Aalim Hakim. He is one of the most in-demand hairstylists in India, and his services start at Rs 1 lakh. Many top Bollywood stars trust him with their looks.

Aalim Hakim’s journey was not easy. His father, Hakim Kairanvi, was a famous hairstylist who worked with legends like Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shashi Kapoor. Sadly, he passed away at 39, leaving young Aalim to face many challenges.

To keep his father’s legacy alive, Aalim started styling hair from a small space on his balcony. With limited resources, he worked hard to build his name. His big break came when L’Oréal recognised his talent and sent him abroad to train with international hairstylists. After gaining experience, he returned to India to make his mark.

The favourite stylist of Bollywood stars

Over the years, Aalim has built a strong list of loyal clients. He styles some of the biggest names in Bollywood and cricket, including Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, MS Dhoni, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. His skill and creativity have made him the first choice for celebrities who want a perfect look.

His fees

Aalim Hakim’s expertise comes at a high cost. In an interview, he revealed that his fees start at Rs 1 lakh. Despite this, his clients continue to choose him because they trust his work and love the results.

Also read: Honey Singh lost 18 kgs with this special green drink, reveals his trainer