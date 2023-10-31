Headlines

'RSS has force, I have...': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during spiritual journey to Golden Temple

Kartik Aaryan clears the air on video showing him campaigning for Congress for Madhya Pradesh elections

Karwa Chauth 2023: Know about sargi, puja muhurat, check citywise moonrise timings and other details

BJP, AAP trade barbs after Arvind Kejriwal gets ED summons; Delhi government alleges conspiracy

This actress ran away from home at 15, faced physical torture, later won multiple National Awards, gave 100-crore hits

Lifestyle

Meet India’s highest paid gym trainer, man behind Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh’s fitness; his whopping salary is…

Hrithik Roshan has one of the most impressive bodies in Bollywood and the man behind his fitness is the highest paid gym trainer in India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 06:47 AM IST

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and John Abraham have often flaunted their chiseled abs and their well-toned bodies on the big screen, and giving a sneak peek of their fitness routine. However, not many know that the man behind their impressive physiques is the highest-paid gym trainer in the country.

Hrithik Roshan’s fitness trainer Kris Gethin is considered to be the highest-paid gym trainer in India with his whopping fees being more than that of any fitness trainer in the country. Not just his fees, but he has some of the most difficult and rigorous fitness routines for his clients.

Kris Gethin originally hails from Wales, and it was not always his dream to be a fitness trainer. At a young age, Kris met with a motorcycle accident after which doctors told him his body would never recover. However, he started going to the gym and soon developed a penchant for fitness and a well-trained body.

Hrithik Roshan met Kris when had stopped shooting for Guzarish and was preparing for Krrish 3. The fitness journey of Hrithik with Kris Gethin began in 2010 and the two worked hard to transform the actor’s body in just a matter of 10 weeks.

Not just Hrithik Roshan, but Kris has also worked with other top actors from the Indian film industry such as Ranveer Singh, John Abraham, Mahesh Babu, and others. However, Hrithik is Kris’s permanent client, and the two train together regularly.

According to multiple media reports, Hrithik Roshan pays Kris Gethin around Rs 20 lakhs per month for his expertise and training techniques. It is known that Kris charges Rs 7-30 lakhs per month from his celebrity and high-profile clients.

Kris Gethin has a chain of gyms spread across India and Wales and has a net worth of over Rs 208 crores (USD 25 million).

