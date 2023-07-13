Meet India's most beautiful queens, who owned immense wealth, known for their beauty across the world

Headlines

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

Delhi floods: When will Yamuna water level go down? Peak yet to come, water supply to be hit

Google Pay users can now make payments without UPI PIN: Check limit and how to activate feature

Viral video: Bigg Boss star Sonali Raut burns the internet in sexy black lacy bikini, watch

Daniel Radcliffe hopes Harry Potter Reboot series is able to please fans: ‘People that were angry about things…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

Devastating Drone Visuals Show Flooded Roads Of Delhi After Yamuna River Swells

Delhi floods: When will Yamuna water level go down? Peak yet to come, water supply to be hit

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

Sleep tips: 5 steps to get better sleep at night

Yoga Asanas to increase stamina

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

DNA | POCSO assault charges against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Watch Viral Video: Mexico Mayor 'Marries' Crocodile To Honour Age-Old Indigenous Ritual

IPL 2023 Playoffs: From Venues to timings; all you need to know about IPL 2023 Playoffs schedule

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

Shah Rukh Khan looks menacing as bald villain in first poster from Jawan, fans say ‘this will be bigger than Pathaan’

HomeLifestyle

mumbai

Meet India's most beautiful queens, who owned immense wealth, known for their beauty across the world

Queen Sita Devi of the Baroda royal family was also one of the most beautiful queens in the country. She was one of the most attractive women not only in India but also in Europe. She was famous for her royal style and fashion.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Before independence, India was divided into many princely states, and different parts of the country were ruled by kings. Many princely states and royal families in the country were known for their royal style. The stories of the love story of many kings and queens of these princely states are still discussed. But, do you know about the 5 most beautiful queens of India?

Maharani Gayatri Devi

Maharani Gayatri Devi of the Jaipur royal family was considered one of the most beautiful women in India. She was famous for her beauty not only in the country but also abroad. The English magazine Vogue called her one of the most beautiful women in the world. She was known for her beauty and her unique style. She was the princess of the princely state of Coochbehar and was married to Sawai Mansingh II, the Maharaja of Jaipur.

Queen Sita Devi of Baroda

Queen Sita Devi of the Baroda royal family was also one of the most beautiful queens in the country. She was one of the most attractive women not only in India but also in Europe. She was famous for her royal style and fashion. She married Raja Pratap Singh Gaekwad of Baroda in 1943. 

Queen Sita Devi of Kapurthala

Queen Sita Devi of Kapurthala was also famous for her beauty. She was the princess of Kashipur and was also known as Princess Karam. Rani Sitadevi was married to Sikh prince Karamjit Singh of Kapurthala. Her beauty and her fashion can be gauged from the fact that Vogue magazine chose her among the world's most well-dressed women.

Princess Vijaya Devi of Wadiyar 

Princess Vijaya Devi of the Wadiyar royal family was also famous all over the country for her beauty. She was very fond of music, so she went abroad to study music. Rani Vijaya Devi was married to Thakur of Kotra-Sangani. 

Princess Neelofar

Coming from the Nawabi family of Hyderabad, Princess Neelofar was known for her beauty and social work. Because of her beauty, she was called 'Kohinoor of Hyderabad'. Not only this, Vogue magazine called her one of the 10 most beautiful women in the world. Due to her beauty, she also got offers to work in many films.

READ | Meet 'Missile Woman of India', brain behind Agni-5, who once wanted to become IAS officer, now...

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hi Nanna: Nani and Mrunal Thakur to steer this emotional extravaganza filled with beautiful moments: Watch Video

Managing arthritis in monsoon season: Expert tips

Viral video: Bigg Boss star Sonali Raut burns the internet in sexy black lacy bikini, watch

Delhi floods: When will Yamuna water level go down? Peak yet to come, water supply to be hit

Delhi flood warning: Yamuna water flows into localities prompting evacuation, CM Kejriwal jumps into action

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE