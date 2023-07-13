Meet India's most beautiful queens, who owned immense wealth, known for their beauty across the world

Queen Sita Devi of the Baroda royal family was also one of the most beautiful queens in the country. She was one of the most attractive women not only in India but also in Europe. She was famous for her royal style and fashion.

Before independence, India was divided into many princely states, and different parts of the country were ruled by kings. Many princely states and royal families in the country were known for their royal style. The stories of the love story of many kings and queens of these princely states are still discussed. But, do you know about the 5 most beautiful queens of India?

Maharani Gayatri Devi

Maharani Gayatri Devi of the Jaipur royal family was considered one of the most beautiful women in India. She was famous for her beauty not only in the country but also abroad. The English magazine Vogue called her one of the most beautiful women in the world. She was known for her beauty and her unique style. She was the princess of the princely state of Coochbehar and was married to Sawai Mansingh II, the Maharaja of Jaipur.

Queen Sita Devi of Baroda

Queen Sita Devi of the Baroda royal family was also one of the most beautiful queens in the country. She was one of the most attractive women not only in India but also in Europe. She was famous for her royal style and fashion. She married Raja Pratap Singh Gaekwad of Baroda in 1943.

Queen Sita Devi of Kapurthala

Queen Sita Devi of Kapurthala was also famous for her beauty. She was the princess of Kashipur and was also known as Princess Karam. Rani Sitadevi was married to Sikh prince Karamjit Singh of Kapurthala. Her beauty and her fashion can be gauged from the fact that Vogue magazine chose her among the world's most well-dressed women.

Princess Vijaya Devi of Wadiyar

Princess Vijaya Devi of the Wadiyar royal family was also famous all over the country for her beauty. She was very fond of music, so she went abroad to study music. Rani Vijaya Devi was married to Thakur of Kotra-Sangani.

Princess Neelofar

Coming from the Nawabi family of Hyderabad, Princess Neelofar was known for her beauty and social work. Because of her beauty, she was called 'Kohinoor of Hyderabad'. Not only this, Vogue magazine called her one of the 10 most beautiful women in the world. Due to her beauty, she also got offers to work in many films.

