Meet Inderpal Singh, Indian-origin chef who won MasterChef Singapore Season 4

Inderpal Singh, a 33-year-old Singaporean of Indian descent, clinched victory in the 'MasterChef Singapore' competition by triumphing in a three-way showdown during the finale.

PTI

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

Inderpal Singh, a 33-year-old Indian-origin Singaporean, has emerged as the winner of 'MasterChef Singapore' after winning a three-way competition in the finale.

After weeks of intense competition, Singh won the fourth season of the cooking reality show in the finale aired on Sunday, according to Channel News Asia.

Singh walked away with SGD 10,000 (approximately Rs 6.7 lakh) in cash and other gifts.

The home-based Food and Beverage (F&B) business owner won the three-way competition with a score of 76.6 out of 90, beating runner-up Tina Amin by 3.6 points and second runner-up Mandy Kee by 8.1 points.

In their assessment, the judges praised the outstanding flavour profile across Singh's dishes that delivered surprises in taste and texture with every bite.

In a statement to the press, Singh said, "Proud doesn't even begin to describe how I feel at this moment."

"I have dreamt of this moment so many times – and have given myself a reality check that many times, too – but having the trophy in my hands shows that dreams do come true and gives me the validation that I can become a culinary personality," he said.

"The love and support I have received from family and the friends and connections whom I have made on this journey will be the fire that fuels my culinary dreams going forward," he added.

