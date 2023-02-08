Meet Harshad Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra’s elder brother who works in finance sector

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 in Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The wedding was attended by families and close friends from the industry. Sidharth Malhotra’s elder brother Harshad Malhotra was also seen.

Many people were stunned after looking at him as the brother looks very similar to each other. Many people presumed Harshad Malhotra was Sidharth Malhotra when he reached Jaisalmer for the wedding. Harshad has a social media account but he doesn’t remain active on the platform.

Harshad Malhotra stays far away from the glamorous world, unlike his brother. He was the head and later the Associate Head- Relationship banking, Commercial Bank at ABN AMRO Bank N.V Amsterdam.

He was born in 1979. He has done MBA in marketing and finance from the FORE School of Management in 2002. Harshad is a banker by profession and worked as the Program Head- Analytical-based lending and supply chain finance at DBS Bank in Delhi. He even worked as the City Head, of SME Business at DBS Bank. Since 2018, he is in LIVFIN as business director and head.

He got married to Purnima Malhotra in March 2009 and has a son named Adhiraj Malhotra.