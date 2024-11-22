Margret Chola, aka "Legendary Glamma," shot to global fame through stylish dress-up sessions with her granddaughter, Diana Kaumba.

Margret Chola, a grandmother from a rural village in Zambia, never imagined that trying on her granddaughter's clothes would turn her into a global fashion icon. Known as "Mbuya" in her native Bemba language, Margret’s journey to fame began in 2023 when her granddaughter, Diana Kaumba, a stylist based in New York, visited Zambia.

Diana had brought a variety of stylish outfits on her trip but realized she wouldn’t have time to wear them all. She decided to swap clothes with her grandmother as a fun experiment. Margret, who typically wore traditional African clothing, was curious to try something different. Diana encouraged her to wear the clothes she had brought, and the results were stunning.

The first photoshoot was a mix of traditional and modern fashion. Diana wore Margret's chitenge (a traditional fabric) while Margret wore a shiny silver pantsuit. The photos were taken in their rural village just outside Lusaka, creating a beautiful contrast between the elegant modern look and the simple rural backdrop.

Once Diana shared the photos online, they quickly went viral. Within minutes, the first photo received over 1,000 likes. People around the world were amazed by Margret’s bold and stylish transformation. As a result, she gained more than 225,000 followers on Instagram, where she now shares her playful fashion experiments.

Margret’s rise to fame has inspired many people to embrace their own unique style, no matter their age. She mixes traditional Zambian clothing with contemporary fashion, often pairing oversized sunglasses with her outfits. Her confidence and joy have made her a beloved figure in the fashion world.