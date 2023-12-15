Meet Gauravi Kumari, stunning daughter of Rajasthan's Deputy CM Princess Diya Kumari, she works as...

Gauravi's social media presence reflects her passion for fashion, displaying her keen eye for handicrafts and her collection of exquisite artifacts.

In a world that often feels far removed from the days of kingdoms and royals, Gauravi Kumari emerges as a bridge between tradition and modernity. At just twenty-four, she embodies a modern representation of her royal lineage, balancing her heritage with a contemporary outlook.

Born into a lineage steeped in history, Gauravi hails from the illustrious family of Diya Kumari and Narendra Singh. Her upbringing, rich with tales of heritage, was coupled with a dedication to education. She pursued her graduation in media and communication from New York University, embracing the opportunities of the global world while staying rooted in her cultural heritage.

However, Gauravi's journey doesn't stop with academic achievements. She stands as a testament to the evolving roles of royalty in today's world. As the co-founder of the PDKF store, she champions the talents of women artisans associated with the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation. The store, a showcase of handcrafted products, embodies her commitment to empowering these artisans, providing them a platform to display their talents.

Her love for fashion and art is evident not only in her work but also in her personal pursuits. Gauravi's social media presence reflects her passion for fashion, displaying her keen eye for handicrafts and her collection of exquisite artifacts. Her private quarters, adorned with miniature paintings, blue pottery, and enamelware, stand as a testament to her appreciation for artistry.

Gauravi's professional endeavors extend beyond the confines of her home country. Her attendance at prestigious fashion events both in India and abroad, including the esteemed Dior Fall 2023 fashion show in Mumbai, showcases her global footprint in the world of fashion and art.

Her journey from interning at 'Paper' magazine in New York to co-founding a store supporting women artisans encapsulates a narrative of blending tradition with modernity. Gauravi Kumari serves as an inspiration, seamlessly weaving her heritage with contemporary pursuits, all while fostering empowerment and creativity.