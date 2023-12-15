Meet Gauravi Kumari, stunning daughter of Rajasthan's Deputy CM Princess Diya Kumari, she works as...

Headlines

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav spotted getting angry at Arshdeep Singh in team bus after 3rd T20I, video goes viral

Karmma Calling teaser: Raveena Tandon shows her bossy, unapologetic, glamourous avatar in Indian adaptation of Revenge

'You asked us to...': Mumbai Indians' message to Rohit Sharma after naming Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024

AbRam does Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose on stage at school event; proud dad's reaction melts hearts

Year ender: 5 fashion trends that defined 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav spotted getting angry at Arshdeep Singh in team bus after 3rd T20I, video goes viral

Karmma Calling teaser: Raveena Tandon shows her bossy, unapologetic, glamourous avatar in Indian adaptation of Revenge

'You asked us to...': Mumbai Indians' message to Rohit Sharma after naming Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024

WWE Superstars who defeated John Cena at WrestleMania

9 rumoured couples of Bollywood who made headlines in 2023

10 batters with most runs in India Vs South Africa ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Karmma Calling teaser: Raveena Tandon shows her bossy, unapologetic, glamourous avatar in Indian adaptation of Revenge

AbRam does Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose on stage at school event; proud dad's reaction melts hearts

Amid separation rumours, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan arrive together to attend annual function at Aaradhya's school

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Meet Gauravi Kumari, stunning daughter of Rajasthan's Deputy CM Princess Diya Kumari, she works as...

Gauravi's social media presence reflects her passion for fashion, displaying her keen eye for handicrafts and her collection of exquisite artifacts.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a world that often feels far removed from the days of kingdoms and royals, Gauravi Kumari emerges as a bridge between tradition and modernity. At just twenty-four, she embodies a modern representation of her royal lineage, balancing her heritage with a contemporary outlook.

Born into a lineage steeped in history, Gauravi hails from the illustrious family of Diya Kumari and Narendra Singh. Her upbringing, rich with tales of heritage, was coupled with a dedication to education. She pursued her graduation in media and communication from New York University, embracing the opportunities of the global world while staying rooted in her cultural heritage.

However, Gauravi's journey doesn't stop with academic achievements. She stands as a testament to the evolving roles of royalty in today's world. As the co-founder of the PDKF store, she champions the talents of women artisans associated with the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation. The store, a showcase of handcrafted products, embodies her commitment to empowering these artisans, providing them a platform to display their talents.

Her love for fashion and art is evident not only in her work but also in her personal pursuits. Gauravi's social media presence reflects her passion for fashion, displaying her keen eye for handicrafts and her collection of exquisite artifacts. Her private quarters, adorned with miniature paintings, blue pottery, and enamelware, stand as a testament to her appreciation for artistry.

Gauravi's professional endeavors extend beyond the confines of her home country. Her attendance at prestigious fashion events both in India and abroad, including the esteemed Dior Fall 2023 fashion show in Mumbai, showcases her global footprint in the world of fashion and art.

Her journey from interning at 'Paper' magazine in New York to co-founding a store supporting women artisans encapsulates a narrative of blending tradition with modernity. Gauravi Kumari serves as an inspiration, seamlessly weaving her heritage with contemporary pursuits, all while fostering empowerment and creativity.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet doctor-turned-IPS, who failed several times, cracked UPSC exam in 5th attempt with AIR...

Meet IAS officer who topped UPSC exam with AIR 1, has worked in Bollywood as...

Meet man blamed for causing $1 trillion stock market crash from his bedroom, faced 380 years in prison

Meet actress who quit acting at peak of career for love, moved to US, got divorced after few years, is now...

'Sher Khul Gaye': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's chemistry, electrifying moves in Fighter song give fans goosebumps

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE