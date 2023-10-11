Meet Felix Baumgartner, man who jumped from space over a decade ago

You must have come across numerous incredible adventures and explorations, but this one is beyond most people's wildest dreams. Austrian daredevil Felix Baumgartner gained fame by skydiving from the stratosphere on October 14, 2012, performing an extraordinary and daring feat.

Felix Baumgartner, an Austrian skydiver, daredevil, and BASE jumper, gained worldwide fame for his astonishing jump to earth from the stratosphere on October 14, 2012. This daring feat was part of the Red Bull Stratos project, and it earned him a place in the record books. Baumgartner's jump, conducted from a helium balloon, saw him freefall from an astonishing estimated height of 39 kilometers (24 miles).

During this breathtaking descent, he reached a staggering top speed of approximately 1,357.64 kilometers per hour (843.6 miles per hour), equivalent to Mach 1.25. What made his achievement even more remarkable was that he became the first person to break the sound barrier relative to the Earth's surface without the aid of any vehicular power.

In addition to this groundbreaking milestone, Felix Baumgartner also set several other skydiving records during his remarkable jump. He established records for the highest exit altitude, the longest vertical freefall distance without using a drogue parachute, and the fastest vertical descent speed without a drogue.

Notably, he still holds the latter two records to this day. However, the record for the highest exit altitude was broken two years later, on October 24, 2014, by Alan Eustace, who made a jump from an astonishing height of 135,890 feet (41.42 kilometers or 25.74 miles) while utilizing a drogue parachute in his descent.