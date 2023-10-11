Meet Felix Baumgartner, man who jumped from space over a decade ago

Headlines

Who was Shahid Latif, one of India’s most wanted terrorists? Know his role in 2016 Pathankot attacks

Google passkeys to now be offered as default option for all users

Watch: Hardik Pandya cuts birthday cake with commentators during IND vs AFG clash

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

Nestaway Platform excels in providing unshakable rental reliability

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Google passkeys to now be offered as default option for all users

Watch: Hardik Pandya cuts birthday cake with commentators during IND vs AFG clash

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

Batters with centuries on ODI World Cup debut

6 Benefits of Indian superfood Ghee

Most ODI centuries scored in a single day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Israel Hamas War: Gaza faces humanitarian crisis as Israel continues complete siege, UN concerned

World Cup 2023: India vs Afghanistan, top player battles to watch out for in match No. 9 | INDvsAFG

'Rockets fell on our house and...' : Israeli woman narrate ordeal on Hamas missile attack

'Bahut rone wala hoon...': Aamir Khan reveals Ira Khan-Nupur Shikare's wedding date, shares his reaction to big day

After Taare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan announces Sitaare Zameen Par, actors says this film will make you laugh: Watch

Aftab Shivdasani loses Rs 1.49 lakh in cyber fraud, Mumbai police registers case

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Meet Felix Baumgartner, man who jumped from space over a decade ago

You must have come across numerous incredible adventures and explorations, but this one is beyond most people's wildest dreams. Austrian daredevil Felix Baumgartner gained fame by skydiving from the stratosphere on October 14, 2012, performing an extraordinary and daring feat.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Felix Baumgartner, an Austrian skydiver, daredevil, and BASE jumper, gained worldwide fame for his astonishing jump to earth from the stratosphere on October 14, 2012. This daring feat was part of the Red Bull Stratos project, and it earned him a place in the record books. Baumgartner's jump, conducted from a helium balloon, saw him freefall from an astonishing estimated height of 39 kilometers (24 miles). 

During this breathtaking descent, he reached a staggering top speed of approximately 1,357.64 kilometers per hour (843.6 miles per hour), equivalent to Mach 1.25. What made his achievement even more remarkable was that he became the first person to break the sound barrier relative to the Earth's surface without the aid of any vehicular power.

In addition to this groundbreaking milestone, Felix Baumgartner also set several other skydiving records during his remarkable jump. He established records for the highest exit altitude, the longest vertical freefall distance without using a drogue parachute, and the fastest vertical descent speed without a drogue. 

Notably, he still holds the latter two records to this day. However, the record for the highest exit altitude was broken two years later, on October 24, 2014, by Alan Eustace, who made a jump from an astonishing height of 135,890 feet (41.42 kilometers or 25.74 miles) while utilizing a drogue parachute in his descent.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Does Nita Ambani own world’s most expensive Apple iPhone worth Rs 400 crore? Know truth here

DNA Verified: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's death news is false; know truth here

Ravi Shastri explains why India’s name is written on the World Cup 2023 Trophy

A software engineer leading the technological curve in the USA - Sai Nitisha Tadiboina

Meet IIM alumnus whose 6-y-o firm bought 25-y-o giant for Rs 4546 crore, he spent Rs 40 crore on luxury Mumbai flat

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE