Meet Fatima Bosch, Miss Universe 2025 winner from Mexico who once battled dyslexia and ADHD; THIS answer got her the crown

Fatima Bosch was crowned the 74th Miss Universe winner in a thrilling finale hosted in Thailand, bringing glory to Mexico after 5 years, followed by Andrea Meza’s victory in 2020. The event was packed with intense competition, emotional moments, and impressive performances, making it a night to remember. She defeated over 100 contestants to bag the 74th Miss Universe title, while Thailand’s Praveenar Singh bagged the title for first runner-up.

Who is Fatima Bosch?

Hailing from Villahermosa, Tabasco, Fátima Bosch Fernández is a fashion and apparel designer who studied in Mexico, Italy, and the US. The 25-year-old had her personal experiences with dyslexia, ADHD, and hyperactivity, which she transformed into her advocacy work. She is also known for her commitment to sustainable fashion, utilising discarded materials in her designs. She studied at the Universidad Iberoamericana in Mexico, the Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti in Milan, Italy, and the Lyndon Institute in Vermont, USA.

With the 74th Miss Universe title, she has scripted history as the first woman from her state to win Miss Universe Mexico. Not many know that she has been volunteering since the age of 14 through initiatives like Corazón Migrante and Ruta Monarca. She has worked with children, migrants, and vulnerable communities.

Miss Universe 2025 winner Fatima Bosch's controversy