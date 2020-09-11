Meet entrepreneur Jiya Sosa and her successful journey in the glamour industry

If you've got a way with makeup and know how to create magic with lipsticks, eye shadows, etc, then this could be the business one could successfully run.

Jiya Sosa is one such dynamic and creative personality who tried her hands-on makeup a decade and a half ago and ever since then, Jiya has been paving her way to success and how.

After pursuing various professional makeup learning programs, Jiya has been excelling in the areas of fashion photoshoots, creative studio shoots, makeup education and product consultations.

Jiya is not just an excellent makeup artist but is also a successful entrepreneur who has been training people and educating them using the modern techniques of social media LIVE sessions from the past five years.

She has also been touted as the Live Queen of India and was awarded by Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the year 2019 in Gujarat. In addition, she was also awarded as the rising star of India in 2019 in Haryana by Himanshu Khurrana.

With a passion to establish her venture in the glamour industry has been taking Jiya places. She has till done a total of six international workshops in Malaysia, Singapore, Mauritius, Dubai, East Africa and Johar Baharu.

Over the years, Jiya has been associated with various international projects, some of them fall under the domain of photoshoots, television industry, print advertisements, music videos, fashions shows, to name a few. Jiya has also worked with the who's who of the entertainment industry.

Jiya enjoys a huge fan base on social media. She makes sure to keep her audience engaged with content that not only help them learn from it but also motivates them to do what they love.

This is a featured content.