Meet educator who styles hair of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and popular Tennis, NBA stars

Virat Kohli with Jordan Tabakman

Virat Kohli is not only the most popular Indian cricketer but the most popular athlete across the globe. With a huge list of fans, he is the most followed Indian on Instagram as well. Well known for his shots, fielding and captaincy, Virat Kohli is also quite popular as a fashion icon. The fitness enthusiast is always up to the mark when it comes to styling and fashion. There is a large group of fans that try to copy Virat in most ways possible, although the clothes that he wears can be found on numerous e-commerce platforms, his hairstyle is something that no one can buy online. Virat Kohli’s hairdo is always on point whether he is on or off the field and the credit for his hair styling goes to celebrity barber and educator Jordan Tabakman.

Virat Kohli has been spotted getting a hairdo from Jordan Tabakman multiple times and not only Virat, Tabakman also styles hair of Hardik Pandya, Tennis star Nick Kyrgios, and numerous NBA players. But who is Jordan Tabakman?

Jordan Tabakman is Melbourne based barber with clients all over the globe. He is a second-generation barber with various saloons in Australia. Inspired by his father, Tabakman went to a hairdressing school in Melbourne called BIBA Academy and since then he has earned many accomplishments in the hair industry.

Tabakman commonly appears on TV and his Instagram Reels with celebrities often go viral. After following his passion for a while, he felt the need to educate the people about the same and now Tabakman is an educator and takes sessions to share his experience with freshers all around the globe.