Dr. Neha Pandita is a distinguished Consultant Neurologist and Clinical Lead in Parkinson’s Disease & Movement Disorders at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi. With a remarkable academic background that includes MBBS, MD (Medicine), DNB (Neurology), Fellowship in Movement Disorders, and MRCP UK (SCE) Neurology, she has established herself as one of the few Movement Disorder Specialists in Delhi NCR.

Expertise and specialisation

Her impressive academic credentials are complemented by her exceptional clinical expertise. She is highly skilled in diagnosing and treating a wide range of movement disorders, including Parkinson's disease, dystonia, and tremors. Her dedication to her patients and her passion for her work have earned her a reputation as a compassionate and highly effective neurologist.

Awards and achievements

Throughout her career, Dr. Pandita has been recognized for her outstanding achievements. She was awarded a gold medal during her MBBS with distinction, a testament to her academic excellence. Her research work has been published in numerous national and international journals.

What makes Dr. Neha Pandita different from others

What sets Dr. Pandita apart from other neurologists is her personal experience with writer's cramp, a type of movement disorder that she suffered from during her undergraduate days. This experience not only deepened her understanding of the challenges faced by patients with movement disorders but also inspired her to pursue a career in this field. Dr. Pandita's personal connection to movement disorders has driven her to become a movement disorder specialist, and she is now dedicated to helping as many individuals as possible suffering from these diseases.

Her expertise and compassionate approach have made her a trusted name in the field of neurology, and she continues to make a positive impact on the lives of her patients.

