Meet Dolly Singh, Indian content creator who's all set to make her Cannes red carpet debut

One of the most prestigious film festivals in the world is the Cannes Film Festival, which takes place yearly in Cannes, France. Numerous Indian actors, actresses, and filmmakers have visited the festival over the years and received honours for their services to Indian cinema.

Dolly Singh, an Indian content creator (with 1.6 million Instagram followers), businesswoman, and actor who is well-known for her work on the OTT series Modern Love: Mumbai, Double XL, and Butterflies and whose mainstream film, whose title is currently being kept a secret, will be making her official debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Later this month, she will go to the French Riviera, where she will attend official film screenings at the venerable Grand Lumiere Theatre and walk the red carpet. Along with her cultural explorations, her four-day itinerary will include meals at Chez Albane, La Môme Plage, Silencio Club, Fred l'écailler, and Majestic Le Paradisio.

Dolly Singh, who has 1.6 million followers on Instagram, says, “The Cannes Film Festival has been an important platform for Indian artists to showcase their talent on the international stage. Over the years Indian talent has not only brought Indian cinema to the world stage but has also helped to break down cultural barriers and promote cross-cultural exchange. Today I am honoured to be contributing in my own unique way to this exchange and making my debut this year at the festival. From making candles in a small town of Nainital to walking the red carpet at Cannes, I’m truly grateful and excited for this opportunity. This was a long-standing dream and I’ve finally ticked an important milestone off my bucket list.”

This performance represents a respectable milestone for the well-known content creator who comes from a humble upbringing and overcame several obstacles in her road. She was picked on by bullies as a child because of her appearance, her smile, and her general way of life. Singh, however, turned it around through social media and turned these things into a source of pride. She is admired now for telling genuine, inclusive stories that criticise social stigmas and strike a chord with the millennial and Gen Z generation. The Nainital girl next door has established herself as one of the most recognisable content producers in the country today thanks to the creation of her own Dollyverse, which features adorable tiny characters like Raju Ki Mummy, South Delhi Girl, Guddi Bhabhi, Zeenat and Shree.

Singh was always focused on building a name for himself in the fashion industry as he was growing up. She chose to pursue her master's in fashion from NIFT after earning her bachelor's degree in political science. Singh's personal content making adventure began with the episode of "Spill The Sass" in which she discussed reasonably priced clothing. Her relatability and sense of humour were evident in her sketches as well as in fashion videos. She continued to be passionate about clothes even after the success of the comedic sketches. She sets trends and is not hesitant to test the limits of fashion. Her wardrobe is heavily influenced by vibrant hues, humorous designs, and playful slogans.

Dolly Singh is expanding her list of accomplishments by producing content, performing, working with companies and celebrities, winning awards, and starting a business with Rad Living candles.

The 2023 Cannes Film Festival will run from May 16 until May 27.