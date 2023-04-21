Search icon
Meet Dolly Jain, celebrity saree draper who styled Isha Ambani, Gigi Hadid, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt

Recently, at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre, Dolly draped the saree of the international celeb, Gigi Hadid and it was appreciated by many.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

Wearing a saree is not only a way of showing Indianness but, is also an art and, who thought one can make a successful career out of it? 

Yes, you heard it right, we are talking about Dolly Jain, who is a famous celebrity stylist and draper.

Dolly is impeccably talented and knows 325 different styles of draping. Not just this, the drape artist can drape a saree in just 18 seconds, which got the record in the Book of World Records in 2011, sounds unbelievable, right?

Dolly learnt the art of draping when she got married into a household which 'only allowed. So, just to keep things different and exciting, she started to drape her saree differently on a regular basis. 

Over the years, the artist has mastered the skill of draping a saree in different styles ranging from Gujarati to Hyderabadi, Rajasthani to Assamese, and Lehenga style to a more contemporary style.

Her friends and family members laughed her off when she shared her idea that she wants to turn her saree draping skills into a professional career. But, she did not give up and lost hope.  She approached the Limca Records but they did not take her seriously. She sent them a CD of her work, they came to Kolkata and she received her first certificate from Limca Records.

Dolly Jain's fees for draping

As per various reports, Dolly charges Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 2 lakhs for draping an attire. 

Recently, at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre, Dolly draped the saree of the international celeb, Gigi Hadid and it received a lot of applause.

Dolly has styled these celebrities

Dolly has dressed some of the most glamorous, high-profile personalities – Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Isha Ambani, former Tamil Nadu chief minister Lt. Jayalalitha, Natasha Poonawala’s shimmery golden saree at the Met Gala 2022 and many more.

 

 

 

