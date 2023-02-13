Meet Diya Mehta, Mukesh Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta's sister who is more beautiful than supermodels

Diya Mehta remains very active on social media, especially Instagram.

Mukesh Ambani is one of the most accomplished and famous businessmen in the world. He is one of the richest men in India. He has three children -- Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani. All three have joined their father's grand business group. Akash Ambani is married to Shloka Mehta, who is the daughter of famous business magnet Russell Mehta. Shloka Mehta also has a sister Diya Mehta, who can give even supermodels a run for their money. Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal of the Piramal group. Anant has recently gotten engaged to Radhika Merchant.

Who is Diya Mehta?

Diya Mehta is known for her style and looks. Mehta had studied in the DhiruBhai Ambani School, Mumbai. She later studied fashion communication from a college in London. She also has over 1 lakh followers on Instagram. She models on the social media website.

Diya Mehta got married in April 2017 to Ayush Jatia. Ayush Jaita is the managing director of Hardcastle Restaurants.

Diya Mehta also handles her family business.

Mehta is the best friend of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. Both were classmates and very close to each other.

Diya's father is Arun Russell Mehta. He is one of the country's biggest diamond merchants. He is the managing director of the Rosy Blue company. His company works in 12 countries. He has a networth of approximately Rs 3,000 crore.

Russell and Mona also have a son named Viraj Mehta. He is married to Greater Eastern Shopping Company's owner, Bharat Seth's daughter, Nisha Seth.

Both Diya and Shloka are parents now.

Shloka and Diya consider Isha Ambani their third sister.