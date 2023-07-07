Meet Diya Kumari, Princess of Jaipur, whose son Maharaja Padmanabh Singh stakes claim of Taj Mahal, net worth is...

Diya Kumari is the granddaughter of Man Singh II, the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Rajasthan's Jaipur during British rule in India. Diya Kumari, apart from being a princess, is also a politician, socialite, and philanthropist. Diya Kumari is the biological mother of the current Maharaja of Jaipur, Padmanabn Singh, and often grabs headlines for her bold statements. In 2022, Diya Kumari claimed that the Taj Mahal was built on her family’s land and Shah Jahan captured it.

Diya Kumari is a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party and an MP from Rajsamand. She was born in 1971 on January 30 to Bhawani Singh, an Indian Army officer and hotelier, and Padmini Devi, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Diya Kumari completed her education at the Modern School in New Delhi and the GD Somani Memorial School in Mumbai and finally settled at the Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls’ Public School in Jaipur.

She later pursued Fine Arts Decorative Painting Diploma from the Parsons Art and Design School in London.

On August 6, 1997, Diya Kumari, breaking all stereotypes, married a chartered accountant named Narendra Singh Rajawat. They had three children together - Padmanabh Singh, Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur, and Maharaja Lakshraj Prakash Singh.

In 2015, Diya Kumari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Diya Kumari contested the 2013 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election as a BJP candidate from Sawai Madhopur and became a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). In 2019, Diya Kumari was then elected as a Member of Parliament to the Lok Sabha from Rajsamand.

As for the royal family's net worth, the Maharaja of the dynasty, Padmanabh Singh, currently 23 years old, commands a whopping fortune ranging from $697 million to $855 million, according to Business Insider.

Reports state that the royal family's total value reaches a whopping $2.8 billion.

