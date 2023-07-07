Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050765
HomeLifestyle

Meet Diya Kumari, Princess of Jaipur, whose son Maharaja Padmanabh Singh stakes claim of Taj Mahal, net worth is...

Diya Kumari is a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party and an MP from Rajsamand. She was born in 1971 on January 30 to Bhawani Singh, an Indian Army officer and hotelier, and Padmini Devi, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:18 PM IST

Meet Diya Kumari, Princess of Jaipur, whose son Maharaja Padmanabh Singh stakes claim of Taj Mahal, net worth is...
Meet Diya Kumari, Princess of Jaipur, whose son Maharaja Padmanabh Singh stakes claim of Taj Mahal, net worth is...

Diya Kumari is the granddaughter of Man Singh II, the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Rajasthan's Jaipur during British rule in India. Diya Kumari, apart from being a princess, is also a politician, socialite, and philanthropist. Diya Kumari is the biological mother of the current Maharaja of Jaipur, Padmanabn Singh, and often grabs headlines for her bold statements. In 2022, Diya Kumari claimed that the Taj Mahal was built on her family’s land and Shah Jahan captured it. 

Diya Kumari is a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party and an MP from Rajsamand. She was born in 1971 on January 30 to Bhawani Singh, an Indian Army officer and hotelier, and Padmini Devi, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. 

Diya Kumari completed her education at the Modern School in New Delhi and the GD Somani Memorial School in Mumbai and finally settled at the Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls’ Public School in Jaipur.

cre_Trending

She later pursued Fine Arts Decorative Painting Diploma from the Parsons Art and Design School in London.

On August 6, 1997, Diya Kumari, breaking all stereotypes, married a chartered accountant named Narendra Singh Rajawat. They had three children together - Padmanabh Singh, Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur, and Maharaja Lakshraj Prakash Singh. 

In 2015, Diya Kumari joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Diya Kumari contested the 2013 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election as a BJP candidate from Sawai Madhopur and became a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). In 2019, Diya Kumari was then elected as a Member of Parliament to the Lok Sabha from Rajsamand.

As for the royal family's net worth, the Maharaja of the dynasty, Padmanabh Singh, currently 23 years old, commands a whopping fortune ranging from $697 million to $855 million, according to Business Insider. 

Reports state that the royal family's total value reaches a whopping $2.8 billion.

READ | These 3 people don't require a passport to travel anywhere in the world, do you know them?

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances
Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening
Sexy photos of Nora Fatehi that inspire you to hit gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICMAI CMA Admit Card 2023 released for foundation, inter and final exams at icmai.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.