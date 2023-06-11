Search icon
Meet Deanne Panday, gym trainer of SRK, John Abraham who charges this whopping amount per session

Deanne Panday is a celebrity gym trainer, popular among Bollywood actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, and charges a whopping fee per session.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

Deanne Panday with her gym client Shah Rukh Khan (Photo - Instagram)

Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, and others often follow a very strict fitness routine to look good for the big screen, but these actors have one thing in common – their celebrity fitness trainer Deanne Panday.

Deanne Panday is a celebrity coach and fitness trainer for many Bollywood celebrities, most notably Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Deanne Panday is one of the most high-end and elite gym trainers in Bollywood, and when you look at her Instagram, it will be hard to believe that she is 50!

Deanne Panday, apart from being a fitness coach to Bollywood stars, also has a strong Bollywood connection as she is the sister-in-law of film comedian Chunky Panday. Deanne is married to Chikki Panday, who is the brother of Chunky Panday.

Who is Deanne Panday? About her fitness journey

Deanne Panday is the sister-in-law of Chunky Panday and is a fitness coach to many Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more. At the age of 50, she is the epitome of fitness and healthy lifestyle.

Deanne Panday has two children – Alanna and Ahaan. Apart from being a gym coach and a fitness teacher, Deanne has also written several books including I’m Not Stressed, and Shut Up and Train! She also partnered with Bipasha Basu for a fitness DVD.

Deanne Panday owns her own health venture and fitness facility called Play Health and Fitness and has a whopping charge. The annual fee at Play Health and Fitness is around Rs 23,000 not including taxes.

If you want a personal session with Deanne Panday, it is going to cost you a little more. Deanne offers a package of 12 classes with her as personal training, which can cost over Rs 3,000 per session, according to Times of India.

