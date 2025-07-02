Meet cricketer who proposed to his girlfriend during match, she was a friend of his..., she’s now doing...

Fast bowler Deepak Chahar's love life has been hugely admired by his fans apart from his bowling skills his love life with wife Jaya Chahar has been in limelight.

India’s fast bowler Deepak Chahar is widely known for his swing bowling and is a young and wicket taker with top-notch bowling skills. But his love life is as admired as his skills on the pitch. His pictures and appearances with his wife Jaya Chahar warm the hearts of his fans. His love life was highlighted when he proposed to his girlfriend during the Indian Premier League.

How Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend?

Deepak played for Chennai Super Kings team against Punjab Super Kings in IPL 2021 in Dubai. During the match the then team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni asked him to propose Jaya. However, he wanted to propose to her during the playoffs but after Dhoni’s insistence he did that earlier. He did so by going down on one knee and extending his hand to offer the engagement ring. The moment which everyone saw became iconic as Jaya Bhardwaj was surprised by such gesture and quickly accepted his proposal. It became the most heartwarming moment, not only for him but for his fans too.

The two started dating for over five months, long before Chahar became known for his exceptional performance in the IPL. After the proposal, the two soon got married in a private ceremony which included their close friends and family on June 1, 2022.

Who is Jaya Bhardwaj?

Jaya Bhardwaj is the friend of Deepak Chahar’s sister Malti Chahar. As a close friend of Deepak’s sister, she is also close to the family. Jaya whose beauty can attract anyone and can give a big competition to any actress hails from Delhi. Malti Chahar became the link between the two love birds and was the one to introduce each other.

She did her graduation from the University of Mumbai in 2013 in Mass Communication/Media Studies. After completing studies, she joined Star TV Network, Gurgaon as Accounts Executive for 2 years. She then joined BBC network in April 2017 as an executive and served there till September 2018. She is also the CEO of Trade Fantasy Game.

Who is Deepak Chahar?

Chahar was born in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, on August 7, 1992, has duering his remarkable career he has been named as the first male Indian cricketer to make a hat-trick in a T-20 international match.

The two share such a close bond that Deepak’s wife Jaya Chahar constantly shows her support and love from the stands as she is seen cheering for her husband while he plays matches. Jaya is always seen by his husband side throughout his highs and lows.