Torii is a luxurious pan-Asian restaurant in Mumbai, co-owned by Gauri Khan, that blends Asian and Mediterranean flavours under Chef Stefan Gadit’s expert guidance.

Tucked away in the upscale Pali Hill area of Mumbai is a newly reimagined restaurant that offers more than just delicious food, it offers an experience. Welcome to the all-new Torii (spelled with two i’s), a chic pan-Asian restaurant co-owned by none other than interior designer and Bollywood royalty, Gauri Khan. With its stylish decor and global influences, Torii blends Asian and Mediterranean flavors to take you on a culinary journey without ever leaving your seat.

But while the glam setting catches your eye, it’s the man behind the menu, Chef Stefan Gadit, who brings the true magic to the table. Known for his love for fresh ingredients and simple yet powerful cooking techniques, Chef Gadit shares how Torii stands out by mixing soulful Mediterranean warmth with the precision of Asian cuisine.

The menu at Torii focuses on simplicity, but not the boring kind. It’s about letting each ingredient shine. Chef Gadit’s personal favorites? The salmon sashimi with avocado and buttermilk—creamy, tangy, and fresh. Then there’s the slow-cooked lamb paired with miso-glazed onions, a dish that may take time but pays off with bold, rich flavor.

Chef Gadit also puts a lot of thought into sourcing ingredients. The team at Torii works closely with local farmers to ensure quality and sustainability. When it comes to international ingredients, they prioritize ethical sourcing too. As he puts it, great cooking begins with respect for the food, the grower, and the diner.

And yes, the menu changes with the seasons. Whether it’s juicy stone fruits in summer or hearty root vegetables in winter, seasonal changes keep the kitchen excited and the diners curious.

Crafting a fine-dining menu isn’t always easy, though. According to Chef Gadit, the biggest challenge is balancing creativity with customer preferences. The team often experiments during pop-up tastings to see what works.

Even the drinks are thoughtfully planned. Each dish is carefully paired with cocktails or wines that elevate the flavor. From house-made syrups to infused spirits, the drinks menu is an essential part of the dining experience.

For Chef Gadit, cooking is all about simplicity that’s full of depth. He believes in doing more with less and treating ingredients with care. And that’s what makes Torii more than just a place to eat it’s a vibe, a memory, a story on a plate. Whether you’re celebrating or just making an ordinary night feel special, Torii is the place to be.