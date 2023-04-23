Meet celebrity stylist Ami Patel, woman behind Isha Ambani’s iconic looks; her per-project salary is…

Stylist Ami Patel and Isha Ambani (File photo)

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter and businesswoman Isha Ambani often stuns with the world with her ultra-expensive and unique looks during her public appearances. The person behind Isha Ambani’s glamorous looks is celebrity stylist Ami Patel, whose fees will leave you stunned.

Shortly after giving birth, Isha Ambani was seen wearing a heavily-embellished pink kurta with a pistachio-green dupatta, with a heavy gold and emerald neckpiece and earrings. The woman behind this look of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter was stylist Ami Patel.

Who is Isha Ambani’s stylist Ami Patel?

Ami Patel is a celebrity stylist and has been styling glamorous ensembles for many Bollywood celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, and Pooja Hegde. She is also a close friend of the Ambani family and has styled Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani many times.

She has worked with several big brands in the fashion and cosmetics industry such as ELLE, L’Officiel India, and Harper’s Bazaar. She started her career styling Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra and slowly climbed up the ladder to start her own brand of celeb styling called ‘StyledbyAmi’.

Ami Patel, who has styled Isha Ambani several times, charges over Rs 1 lakh per project, according to media reports.

Ami Patel is the person behind some of Isha Ambani’s most iconic looks, including her embellished pink kurta and her silver saree with the heavy diamond belt. Apart from styling the Ambanis, Ami Patel has also worked on the sets of several Bollywood movies as a costume designer.

Ami Patel also styled several Bollywood celebrities at the opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), which was one of the most high-profile gatherings, with stars like Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Gigi Hadid on the red carpet.

READ | Isha Ambani is all smiles after enjoying dinner date with husband Anand Piramal and friends, video goes viral