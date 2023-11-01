Headlines

Meet celebrity saree draper who has Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt as clients; charges this whopping amount

Dolly Jain became the fastest saree draper (18.5 seconds) and entered the Book of World Records in 2011.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Most Indian women know how to drape a saree but how many have actually thought of turning it into a profession? Well, one might say many people who work at beauty salons also charge to drape sarees. However, today we are going to talk about Dolly Jain, a housewife to turned draping sarees into a profession, that too an extremely successful one. 

Now, Dolly Jain boasts of a clientele that includes Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Late Jayalalithaa, late Sridevi and Natasha Poonawala’s shimmery golden saree at the Met Gala 2022, among others.

Who is Dolly Jain?

Dolly Jain was born in Bengaluru and was fascinated with her mother's sarees. However, it was only after marriage and subsequent relocation to Kolkata that she took an interest in draping sarees as she was 'only allowed to wear sarees'. 

Since that was the only garment she was allowed to wear, she started to drape her saree differently on a regular basis and everybody loved the way she carried her saree.

Dolly Jain became the fastest saree draper (18.5 seconds) and entered the Book of World Records in 2011. That is when she decided to turn her art into a profession. However, her family and friends laughed her off. Her father, however, stood by her and she approached the Limca Records but they did not take her seriously. "I sent them a CD, they came to Kolkata and I received my first certificate from Limca Records," Dolly Jain had said in an interview. 

She learned a variety of draping styles and taught them to other women, and was also asked to help brides with the draping of their wedding saree. Designer Sandeep Khosla recommended her to celebrity clients and she eventually decided to pursue it as a career.

Over the years, Dolly Jain has mastered the skill of draping a saree and dupattas in styles ranging from Gujarati to Hyderabadi, Rajasthani to Assamese, and Lehenga style to a more contemporary style. She also reportedly holds a record of knowing how to drape a saree in 357 different styles.

She also draped Alia Bhatt's saree when the actress went to accept her National Award last month. 

What amount does Dolly Jain charge to drape a saree?

According to multiple reports, Dolly charges anywhere between Rs 35,000 to Rs 2 lakh per saree. 

