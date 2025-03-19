Bunty's journey began 50 years ago, when she started baking as a hobby. Encouraged by her mother, she took courses to improve her skills and soon became known among friends and family for her delectable creations.

In the heart of Mumbai lies Deliciae, a pioneering patisserie that has been the go-to destination for bespoke cakes and desserts for the city's elite. Running this culinary institution is Bunty Mahajan, a home baker-turned-celebrity pastry chef who has spent more than five decades honing her craft. She has recently baked for Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's 40th wedding anniversary.

When Bunty started baking?

Bunty's journey began 50 years ago, when she started baking as a hobby. Encouraged by her mother, she took courses to improve her skills and soon became known among friends and family for her delectable creations. "I experimented with different shapes and designs, like a guitar cake that I replicated by analyzing a real guitar," she recalls.

After getting married, Bunty's husband Sunil supported her passion for baking, and she pursued a BA while surrounded by recipe books. She also attended short courses at Le Cordon Bleu in London and Paris, further refining her skills. A three-week training stint at the award-winning Bachman Patisserie in London under Chris Bachman proved to be a major inspiration.

Bunty Mahajan's jounery as baker

In 2004, Bunty launched The Dessert Café in Mumbai, featuring plated desserts that were a novelty at the time. Seven years later, she introduced her own designer wedding cake collection, one of the first in India. "Twice a year, we come up with a new collection, each with a unique color theme," she said.

Today, Deliciae by Bunty Mahajan is a household name in Mumbai, with a clientele that includes luminaries like Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rohit Sharma, and Esha Deol among others. The brand has celebrated a remarkable 20-year journey, clocking an impressive 3.8 lakh orders last year. Bunty recently had the honour of baking for Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's 40th wedding anniversary.

Suchit Mahajan, Managing Partner, Deliciae, said, "We launched our first flagship store in 2016, after 12 foundational years at Out of the Blue. This was the rebirth of the Deliciae brand, and the start of Deliciae's growth journey both as a brand, and as a business. Today, the brand operates in Mumbai and Bangalore through a network of 14 kitchens and 2 flagship stores and averages over 30,000 orders per month. Deliciae prides itself to be a made-to-order brand, serving fresh cakes & desserts with quick delivery.

About Bunty Mahajan's Deliciae

Founded in 2004 by Bunty Mahajan, Deliciae is a pioneering patisserie renowned for its wide range of fresh, handcrafted cakes & desserts, the 'Indian Patisserie' way. With a legacy of catering to Mumbai's elite and creating bespoke cakes for every occasion, Deliciae combines artistry, quality, and passion in every creation. Known for iconic treats like the Rich Chocolate Strawberry Cake and Biscoff Cheesecake, the brand continues to set benchmarks in the dessert industry, delivering cakes & desserts to thousands of patrons.

Bunty's success is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and passion for baking. As she looks back on her incredible journey, she remains committed to innovating and pushing the boundaries of dessert-making in India. With Deliciae, Bunty Mahajan has not only built a culinary empire but also created a legacy that will continue to sweeten Mumbai's celebrations for years to come.