Meet Bobi, incredibly cute dog who broke Guinness Record for world's oldest canine, his age is...

30 year old Bobi's name has been recorded in the Guinness World Records as the oldest dog ever.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 05:51 PM IST

Representational image

The Guinness Book of World Records on Tuesday declared Bobby the oldest dog at the age of 30 years and 266 days. He is not only the oldest living dog but the oldest dog ever. Guinness World Records took to Twitter to announce the new record by sharing a video of Bobby. He wrote, "New record: The oldest dog ever to live, Bobi is 30 years and 266 days old. According to human Lionel Costa, the secret of long life is a free roaming, human food and socializing with other animals."

Bobi is a purebred dog of the Rafeiro do Alentejo breed, who lives an average of 12 to 14 years. Bobi was born on May 11, 1992. She lived her entire life with the Costa family in Conqueiros, a rural village in Leiria, Portugal. The livestock guardian dog has broken a nearly century-old record held by Australian cattle dog Bluey (1910-1939), who lived 29 years and 5 months.

The Serviço Medico-Veterinário do Município de Leiria (Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria) and SIAC, a pet database authorized by the Portuguese government, confirmed Bobi's date of birth which was registered in the municipality in 1992.

As per the report, Bobi was born as one of four male puppies. His owner, Lionel Costa, said that Bobby was never chained or attached to a leash. He always enjoys roaming freely in the forests and fields around the house. He said, "Bobi is special because watching him is like remembering people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer with us, like my father, my brothers or my grandparents who have already left this world." Bobby represents those generations."

Earlier the record was registered in the name of this dog

Earlier, the dog whose name was recorded in the Guinness World Record was from America and its name was Gino. At that time his age was 22 years 76 days. However, the oldest dog ever named was Blue, who was born in the year 1910 and died in 1939. The age of this dog was 29 years and 5 months, but Bobby broke that record as well and got a new record in his name.

