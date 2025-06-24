Her love for motorcycles runs deep—so much so that she even rode to her own wedding, an iconic moment captured on Band Baaja Bride with Sabyasachi, Season 8.

Suparna Sarkar is a trailblazer with a passion for breaking barriers and creating impact. With her infectious energy, innovative spirit, and unwavering dedication, she inspires everyone she meets.

Once a techie, Suparna transitioned into marketing before finding her true calling as a motorcycle training instructor. As the founder of STAR Academy, she champions safe riding and helps aspiring motorcyclists learn to ride in a way that’s safe, joyful, and completely stress-free. She envisions a world where riding on roads is no longer a dream but a lifeskill for people, making mobility accessible and safer for all Genders, age and nationality.

A true pioneer in the Indian motorcycling scene, Suparna also founded STAR Riders India Club and FIRE, an all-women riders’ collective. Her love for motorcycles runs deep—so much so that she even rode to her own wedding, an iconic moment captured on Band Baaja Bride with Sabyasachi, Season 8.

She has participated in several national safe riding campaigns, including a remarkable 35-day, 10,000 km journey across India with her partner—both on motorcycles—spreading awareness about road safety and responsible riding. Her mission is clear: to make Indian roads safer and prevent unnecessary loss of life.

With over 3.5 lakh kilometers under her belt and a garage of 10 motorcycles, Suparna is a seasoned rider and a relentless advocate for the motorcycling community.

