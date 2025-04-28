From earning Rs 500 a day to owning a Rs 4.98 crore flat and a luxury car in Mumbai, this star’s journey is a true tale of resilience and ambition.

Manisha Rani’s story is nothing less than a real-life fairytale. Hailing from a small town in Bihar, she once earned just Rs 500 a day working as a waitress at weddings and local events. Life wasn’t easy,she even worked as a background dancer but her dreams were always bigger than her circumstances. With sheer grit, hard work, and a never-give-up attitude, Manisha carved her own path to success.

Her big breakthrough came when she entered Bigg Boss OTT 2. Her lively personality, humour and natural charm instantly won over audiences across the country. Riding on that popularity, she didn’t stop, she went on to showcase her dancing skills and won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, proving she’s not just a pretty face, but a true performer.

Today, Manisha is living the life she once dreamed of. She recently purchased a stunning luxury flat in Mumbai’s Goregaon area, worth a whopping Rs 4.98 crore. The apartment, located on the 17th floor, boasts breathtaking views of the city skyline. It’s a major milestone, and fittingly, she bought it on the first day of Navratri, marking a beautiful new beginning.

Adding another feather to her cap, Manisha also fulfilled a personal dream by gifting herself a luxurious black Mercedes-Benz CLA 200. She proudly shared glimpses of her brand-new ride on social media, inspiring her fans and reminding everyone that dreams really do come true with hard work.

And there's more good news for her fans, Manisha Rani has several exciting projects lined up! She will be seen in the second season of Hip Hop India on Amazon MX Player. She’s also rumoured to be taking on a lead role in an upcoming television series. If that wasn’t enough, there’s buzz that she might make a cameo appearance in a Bollywood film too.

From earning Rs 500 a day to living a luxurious lifestyle many dream of, Manisha’s journey is proof that with passion and perseverance, no dream is too big. She’s just getting started and we can’t wait to see where she goes next