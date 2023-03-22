Meet AT Koya, Ramadan moon watcher who is successfully spotting crescent for over two decades

Meet AT Koya, the Ramadan moon watcher | Photo: PTI (Representative)

Every year for the last 30 years, a man in a village of the Kozhikode district return after sunset from the nearby seashore with news of great significance for people waiting for the holy month of Ramadan. Known as the Ramadan moon watcher, AT Koya comes with the message of the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

The 47 years old man has performed this task for nearly three decades. As the month of Shaban nears, this man is seen scanning the skies near his home to catch the glimpse of the crescent moon.

Koya was 18 when his testimony was accepted by the qazi of the Kappad juma masjid and ever since he religiously carries this ritual, reports TOI. Koya is known by the name moniker 'Masa Koya (Koya, the man of the months) among the locals.

