Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Meet AT Koya, Ramadan moon watcher who is successfully spotting crescent for over two decades

AT Koya is the Ramadan moon watcher who scans to skies as Shaban nears every year and conveys the exact date of Ramadan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 06:23 AM IST

Meet AT Koya, Ramadan moon watcher who is successfully spotting crescent for over two decades
Meet AT Koya, the Ramadan moon watcher | Photo: PTI (Representative)

Every year for the last 30 years, a man in a village of the Kozhikode district return after sunset from the nearby seashore with news of great significance for people waiting for the holy month of Ramadan. Known as the Ramadan moon watcher, AT Koya comes with the message of the beginning of the month of Ramadan.

The 47 years old man has performed this task for nearly three decades. As the month of Shaban nears, this man is seen scanning the skies near his home to catch the glimpse of the crescent moon. 

Koya was 18 when his testimony was accepted by the qazi of the Kappad juma masjid and ever since he religiously carries this ritual, reports TOI. Koya is known by the name moniker 'Masa Koya (Koya, the man of the months) among the locals.

Read: Ramadan 2023 moon sighting: Crescent sighted in UAE, Qatar, no moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Vadodara-Virar section released, SEE here
5 Unusual, strange, weird natural phenomena that happen only in India
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Unleash the power of papaya: Discover top 5 health benefits of this nutritious fruit
In pics: Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor slay at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Meet Ayushi Nandan, Bihar Board Inter exam science topper who scored 94.8%
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.