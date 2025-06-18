Speaking about working with prominent Bollywood celebrities, she revealed that her journey began through word of mouth.

Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who is known for exquisite and impeccable designs, earns in lakhs today. She has worked with some of the top Bollywood personalities and models, such as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and many others. However, the road to success wasn't always the same. Recently, she opened up about her experiences at the Paris Summer Olympics 2024.

She shared that she was honoured to be invited by Ambani's at the India house, where she was allowed to showcase her talent, which reflected both Indian and French culture.

''Nita ji told me to make India proud. She was also happy because there were designs of all the rings with elephant, lotus, peacock, and the Eiffel Tower,'' Veena told Meri Saheli.

Talking about her relationship with the Ambani family, Nagda shared that she began applying mehendi to Mukesh Ambani's mother, Kokilaben Ambani, on both hands for Rs 25.

“I started with Rs 25 for two hands of mehendi for Kokilaben Ambani. I have been going to their home since then. Their daughters-in-law and kids keep calling me. I have also been the mehendi artist for Shloka Ambani ever since she was six. I am very happy that I still cherish the relationship that I have made. Nita ji and her daughter Isha also call me,” she told.

Speaking about working with prominent Bollywood celebrities, she revealed that her journey began through word of mouth.

Veena was born into a middle-class family and completed her SSC, but couldn't study further. Later, she started embroidering a saree and practising applying mehendi. Her first big break was at veteran Actor Sanjay Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali's wedding, and since then, she hasn't stopped and has become one of the fastest-growing mehendi artists in the world.

Also read: Anant Ambani's hairstylist REVEALS how he styled him for wedding with Radhika Merchant: 'I told Anant to...'