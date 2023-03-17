Meet Ananya Panday's brother Ahaan Panday, who is an absolute heartthrob

Chunky Pandey's nephew and Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Pandey dominate social media with his massive fan following. The star kind has emerged as a youth icon because of his vibrant personality and looks

Family

Ahaan was born to businessman Chikki Pandey younger brother of Chunky Panday and renowned author and fitness expert Deanne Pandey on December 23, 1997.

Ahaan has an elder sister Alanna Panday, who is also a social media celebrity and an aspiring actress. He is very close to his paternal first cousins Ananya Panday and Rysa Pandey, daughter of Bollywood actors Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey. Deanne Panday feels cousins Ahaan and Ananya have very similar facial structures and hence call them twins.

Education and career

Ahaan Panday completed his graduation from the University of Mumbai. As per his uncle Chunky Panday Ahaan has a very charming personality and he will soon make his Bollywood debut.

Bollywood Debut

Ahaan had also joined the crew of Rani Mukerji starrer 'Mardaani 2' as an assistant director, in order to learn the basics of movie-making. There have been various reports that he would soon make his Bollywood debut from Yash Raj Films, there's no official announcement has been made regarding this.

Also read: Photos that prove Ishita Advani as fashionista like her sister Kiara Advani

His uncle Chunky Pandey had earlier confirmed the news. He reportedly stated, “My nephew Ahaan is just like my son. He is very famous right now on Instagram and on Twitter. Wherever I go, young girls ask me about him. He is a very hard-working boy and he will also have an announcement soon. I can't really talk about it, but very good news will be announced soon."

He has even acted in a few short films that have been made along with his friends titled 'Fifty' and 'Jollywood'. The starlet also made her runway debut at designer Nandita Mahtani's fashion show in Mumbai.