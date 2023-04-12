Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Meet Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati, one of India's most popular YouTuber, know his estimated net-worth and journey

Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, is a young Indian YouTuber sensation.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Meet Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati, one of India's most popular YouTuber, know his estimated net-worth and journey
Meet Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati, one of India's most popular YouTuber, know his estimated net-worth and journey

Meet Ajey Nagar, the 23-year-old Indian YouTuber who goes by the name CarryMinati. Despite not attending college or university, Nagar has achieved massive success with his funny and quirky videos, attracting over 38.3 million subscribers and generating an average of 7 to 10 million views each.

Nagar's passion for YouTube began when he was just 8 years old, watching football tutorial videos and becoming inspired to create his own channel. After creating and abandoning a few channels, he finally found success with CarryMinati in 2015, where he began making gameplay roast videos. Additionally, he set up the CarryIsLive channel, where he broadcasts himself playing video games live.

Nagar's online presence dates back to his early years when he first started posting videos on YouTube at the tender age of 10. Over the years, he has evolved his content, and his main YouTube channel has been active since 2014 under the name Addicted. Initially, he uploaded recorded video game footage with his reactions to the game, but in 2015, he decided to pivot his content and renamed the channel to CarryDeol. With the new name came new content, and he began uploading gameplay footage of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, all the while mimicking the iconic actor, Sunny Deol. As he continued to evolve his style, the channel was ultimately renamed CarryMinati.

Nagar's hard work and talent have been recognized with several awards, including 5 YouTube Creator Awards, 2 Silver Play Buttons, 2 Golden Play Buttons, and 1 Diamond Play Button for CarryMinati. His video "YouTube vs TikTok: The End" broke records with over 72.2 million views in just 6 days, and he broke the record for most-subscribers gained on a YouTube channel in 24 hours, gaining 1.4 million subscribers in just one day.

It is estimated that CarryMinati's net worth is approximately $4 million (Rs. 31 crores). It should be noted, however, that this figure has not been verified. The majority of his income is derived from his YouTube videos, as well as his brand endorsements and tie-up videos. It is difficult to determine his precise earnings from YouTube, as they are influenced by a number of factors, including view count, advertisements, and other variables.

Nagar's success has made him a role model for many young people in India who aspire to be YouTubers. Despite his achievements, he remains humble and focused on creating content that entertains his viewers.

Read more: Meet Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, IIT Madras alums disrupting India's EV market with their $800 million company

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Kapil Sharma show star Sumona Chakravarti looks hot in sexy pink bikini, netizens say 'dekh rahe ho kappu sharma’
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Team India celebrate Holi ahead of 4th Test in Ahmedabad
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi school receives bomb threat, bomb squad arrives
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.