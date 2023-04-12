Meet Ajey Nagar aka CarryMinati, one of India's most popular YouTuber, know his estimated net-worth and journey

Meet Ajey Nagar, the 23-year-old Indian YouTuber who goes by the name CarryMinati. Despite not attending college or university, Nagar has achieved massive success with his funny and quirky videos, attracting over 38.3 million subscribers and generating an average of 7 to 10 million views each.

Nagar's passion for YouTube began when he was just 8 years old, watching football tutorial videos and becoming inspired to create his own channel. After creating and abandoning a few channels, he finally found success with CarryMinati in 2015, where he began making gameplay roast videos. Additionally, he set up the CarryIsLive channel, where he broadcasts himself playing video games live.

Nagar's online presence dates back to his early years when he first started posting videos on YouTube at the tender age of 10. Over the years, he has evolved his content, and his main YouTube channel has been active since 2014 under the name Addicted. Initially, he uploaded recorded video game footage with his reactions to the game, but in 2015, he decided to pivot his content and renamed the channel to CarryDeol. With the new name came new content, and he began uploading gameplay footage of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, all the while mimicking the iconic actor, Sunny Deol. As he continued to evolve his style, the channel was ultimately renamed CarryMinati.

Nagar's hard work and talent have been recognized with several awards, including 5 YouTube Creator Awards, 2 Silver Play Buttons, 2 Golden Play Buttons, and 1 Diamond Play Button for CarryMinati. His video "YouTube vs TikTok: The End" broke records with over 72.2 million views in just 6 days, and he broke the record for most-subscribers gained on a YouTube channel in 24 hours, gaining 1.4 million subscribers in just one day.

It is estimated that CarryMinati's net worth is approximately $4 million (Rs. 31 crores). It should be noted, however, that this figure has not been verified. The majority of his income is derived from his YouTube videos, as well as his brand endorsements and tie-up videos. It is difficult to determine his precise earnings from YouTube, as they are influenced by a number of factors, including view count, advertisements, and other variables.

Nagar's success has made him a role model for many young people in India who aspire to be YouTubers. Despite his achievements, he remains humble and focused on creating content that entertains his viewers.

