Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's glamorous sister-in-law Shrima Rai, who doesn't see 'Ash as a superstar'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister in law Shrima Rai

Bollywood star and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not the only beauty queen in her family, yes you read it right as Aishwarya’s sister-in-law Shrima Rai was the winner of Mrs India Globe 2009. Shrima, who was once a model, is married to Aishwarya's brother Aditya Rai. In this article we will know more about Aishwarya Rai’s gorgeous sister-in-law Shrima Rai.

Who is Shrima Rai?

Shrima Rai was born in Mangalore, India, but was raised in Philadelphia, US. Shrima decided to settle in Mumbai after her marriage to Aishwarya Rai's brother Aditya. Shrima and Aditya are proud parents of two sons, Shivansh and Vihaan.

Love story of Shrima and Aditya Rai

In May 2019, Shrima Rai had revealed about her love story with Aditya Rai. "So here is our story. I was living in India in my early 20’s and met Aditya at a dinner party where some family decided to play matchmaker. We spoke, got to know each other and post a 1-year long engagement I decided to settle in Mumbai with him 15 years ago." "We are opposites in many ways.. tall , short, extrovert and introvert .... but when it comes to the things that really matter.. like sushi or pizza .. goa or mangalore ... and of course .. our kids future.. we somehow got that part down. So here's to us .. @aditya_.rai," her post read.

Shrima Rai on her relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

On her relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shrima had once told the Times of India, "I don't see Ash as a superstar. She's firstly my sister-in-law. But we don't get to see Ash and Abhishek often. When she drops by, I'm usually at work. Abhishek is a fun guy to be with."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s relation with nephews Vihaan and Shivaansh

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known to be very close to her brother’s family and she often attend the birthdays of her nephews Vihaan and Shivaansh.

Shrima Rai: A digital content creator

Shrima Rai is very active on social media and is a digital influencer. She often shares videos and posts related to motherhood, fashion and lifestyle. Shrima Rai has over 107k followers on Instagram.