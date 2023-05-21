Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Meet Ahana Mehrotra, lifestyle influencer who represented India at Cannes 2023

The owner of the Kalka Group of Institutions and lifestyle influencer Ahana Mehrotra will make her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Her mission is to inspire and uplift Indian women.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 21, 2023, 08:23 PM IST

Meet Ahana Mehrotra, lifestyle influencer who represented India at Cannes 2023
Meet Ahana Mehrotra, lifestyle influencer who represented India at Cannes 2023

Celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood walk the red carpet at the festival. Indian social media influencers will make their debut at the Cannes film festival in 2023 this year.

Bollywood stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Manushi Chillar, and Sara Ali Khan walked the red carpet, and influencer Ahana Mehrotra was preparing for a major debut.

Ahana Mehta Mehrotra is an entrepreneur as well as a well-known mom influencer in the fields of fashion, lifestyle, and parenting. Her debut at the Cannes film festival among other illustrious individuals like Anushka Sharma and Sara Ali Khan represented an accomplishment for her career-focused efforts.

 “It’s a massive honour and a moment of tremendous pride for me to walk the red carpet this year” she said.

 

She was seen in the festival donning a dress by Alin le' Kal and jewellery by Archana Aggarwal. She would be walking the red carpet and attending a few events at the 12-day film festival, however little information about her schedule has been made public.

The proprietor of the Kalka Group of Institutions, which operates schools and colleges in Kuwait and India, is Ahana, a devoted mother of two. Ahana was settling into a corporate profession with a double master's degree in business management and commerce until her passion and pure desire for fashion drove her to content creation.

Beaming with happiness and nervousness at the same time, Ahana says, “Its a massive honour and a moment of tremendous pride for me to represent India at the Cannes film festival.” She added, “Coherent to this years festival theme – “Walk your Worth” I aim to empower women & start believing that nothing is possible.”

 

Ahana always had a sharp eye for detail and an excellent sense of fashion and lifestyle trends when she was growing up. She has worked with some of the best national brands and designers during her more than six-year career.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Inside photos of Kangana Ranaut's luxurious multi-crore home: All-white bedroom, royal art, massive walk-in closet
Streaming This Week: Vikram Vedha, Dahaad, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Varun Dhawan's 4 bhk luxurious Juhu house worth Rs 20 crore
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB SSC HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board class 10th, 12th results expected next week at gseb.org
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.