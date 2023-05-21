Meet Ahana Mehrotra, lifestyle influencer who represented India at Cannes 2023

Celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood walk the red carpet at the festival. Indian social media influencers will make their debut at the Cannes film festival in 2023 this year.

Bollywood stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Manushi Chillar, and Sara Ali Khan walked the red carpet, and influencer Ahana Mehrotra was preparing for a major debut.

Ahana Mehta Mehrotra is an entrepreneur as well as a well-known mom influencer in the fields of fashion, lifestyle, and parenting. Her debut at the Cannes film festival among other illustrious individuals like Anushka Sharma and Sara Ali Khan represented an accomplishment for her career-focused efforts.

She was seen in the festival donning a dress by Alin le' Kal and jewellery by Archana Aggarwal. She would be walking the red carpet and attending a few events at the 12-day film festival, however little information about her schedule has been made public.

The proprietor of the Kalka Group of Institutions, which operates schools and colleges in Kuwait and India, is Ahana, a devoted mother of two. Ahana was settling into a corporate profession with a double master's degree in business management and commerce until her passion and pure desire for fashion drove her to content creation.

Beaming with happiness and nervousness at the same time, Ahana says, “Its a massive honour and a moment of tremendous pride for me to represent India at the Cannes film festival.” She added, “Coherent to this years festival theme – “Walk your Worth” I aim to empower women & start believing that nothing is possible.”

Ahana always had a sharp eye for detail and an excellent sense of fashion and lifestyle trends when she was growing up. She has worked with some of the best national brands and designers during her more than six-year career.